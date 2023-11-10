MTN 5:30 News on Q2 with Andrea Lutz 11-9-23
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
Last week, Google and Match reached a settlement in the app store antitrust case where Match had sought the right to offer its users an alternative to Google Billing in an effort to avoid Google's Play Store commissions on in-app purchases. As a part of the agreement, Match said it would implement Google's new User Choice billing option, which allows app developers to use their own payment systems for a 4% discount (i.e., instead of 15% or 30%, as is standard, developers pay 11% or 26%, respectively.) But following Match's Q3 earnings, it's becoming clear that a billing change isn't the only reason the dating app maker agreed to settle.
Add one more Wall Street bank to the short list of research shops calling for Tesla stock to fall from its current level.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news of Matt Ulrich's death on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
Here are the steps to successfully managing a personal loan, including ways to pay it off faster and when to consider debt consolidation.
Samsung's Smart Monitor M80C is one of the more versatile PC monitors on the market, and now it's down to a new low of $400 at Amazon.
Peter Bendix, 38, spent 15 years with Tampa Bay before being hired by Miami.
The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
'Nissan.com' site back in court, Nissan Motors not involved this time. Someone stole the .com and .net domains from Uzi Nissan's estate.
In the U.S., figuring out ways to pay for health insurance is a perennial problem -- not just for individuals, but for the businesses employing them. Under the Affordable Care Act, businesses with 50 or more full-time employees must offer health coverage to 95% of their staff -- or face penalties.
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
The Clippers had no issue locking down the reigning No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.
Florida's insurance crisis threatens homebuyers who are trying to secure financing.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
Test out the samplers for a while, then redeem a certificate for a full-sized bottle of your favorite one.
Having health insurance doesn’t guarantee being able to afford healthcare costs, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund.