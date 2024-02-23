MTN 5:30 News on Q2 with Russ Riesinger and Andrea Lutz 2-22-24
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
After breaking the NCAA women's scoring record, Caitlin Clark is back on the court. Here's how to watch tonight's game.
The high-waisted wonders don't ride up and are 'perfect for curvy people,' shoppers say.
Greene won the at-bat with a strikeout, but the damage was done.
Victor Wembanyama and Louis Vuitton began their talks last year.
Apple Music is now offering a monthly version of its annual Replay feature. You'll be able to access an archive of your top songs, albums and artists, as well as your personal milestones for each month.
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
Wayans Jr., who stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in "Players," tells Yahoo Entertainment what rom-coms get wrong, and what they get right.
What to know about the TikTok trend and the controversy around it.
From Netflix's new rom-com 'Players' to the movie that brought Glen Powell into our hearts.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is on sale via Amazon, and it includes two years of AppleCare+. That brings the price down to $409 from $510 for the tablet and warranty coverage.
Metronome, a startup that helps software companies offer usage-based billing, has raised $43 million in a Series B funding round led by NEA. Existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst also participated in the financing, which brings its total amount raised to over $78 million since its 2019 inception. Founded by Dropbox alums Kevin Liu and Scott Woody, San Francisco-based Metronome says it saw a 6x increase in ARR last year as more companies transitioned from subscription to usage-based models, or a combination of both.
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." How does it compare to the 2005 Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie vehicle?
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The beauty icon says it provides 'nice, light coverage.'
Celebs and shoppers alike swear by the makeup, which camouflages blemishes with a natural finish.