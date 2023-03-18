MTN Group (JSE:MTN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR3.30

The board of MTN Group Limited (JSE:MTN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of ZAR3.30 on the 11th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.6%.

MTN Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, MTN Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 56.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was ZAR7.97, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR3.30. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.4% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. MTN Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 34% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

MTN Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for MTN Group for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is MTN Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

