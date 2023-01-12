MTN Group Limited's (JSE:MTN) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 8x, you may consider MTN Group Limited (JSE:MTN) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 12.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MTN Group has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

pe
pe

Is There Enough Growth For MTN Group?

MTN Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 152% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 114% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% each year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 6.6% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that MTN Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From MTN Group's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of MTN Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

