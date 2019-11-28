MTR Corporation Limited (HKG:66): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

After reading MTR Corporation Limited's (SEHK:66) latest earnings update (30 June 2019), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether 66 has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Was 66's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

66's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of HK$14b has declined by -12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 1.8%, indicating the rate at which 66 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, MTR has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.1% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.4% exceeds the HK Transportation industry of 4.5%, indicating MTR has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for MTR’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.2% to 5.0%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 14% to 20% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research MTR to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

