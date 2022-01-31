🌱 MTS Bus Rte. Changes + Alleged Racial Slurs + COVID-19 Fatigue

Hey, people of San Diego! Bettyann Pernice here with a brand-new edition of the San Diego Daily.

First, today's weather:

Clouds breaking for some sun. High: 63, Low: 49.

Here are four of the top stories today in San Diego:

COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on our transportation systems. Now, due to the increased number of cases of the virus, it has become necessary to make some schedule changes in the MTS routes. If you travel by public transportation, you need to know which routes have service reductions due to driver shortages. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (NBC San Diego) A Coronado city employee is under investigation for allegedly making racist comments to an Asian-American couple over the weekend. Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey issued the following statement to CBS 8 on Sunday: “The City became aware of a recording of an employee and is looking into alleged comments. As this is a personnel matter, I cannot discuss specifics at this point, but we are taking the matter seriously and working to find out exactly what happened.” To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (CBS8) EMTs and Paramedics are feeling COVID fatigue. Falck Ambulance Company reported that twenty-five percent out of the 400 people on staff have been out due to COVID-19. Call volume has increased by 30 percent, and calls for services have increased, while hospital wait times for turning over patients have also increased. Even ambulances have been affected by supply change issues. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (NBC 7 San Diego) Designed to be less of a correctional facility and more like a rehabilitative campus, San Diego County's new Youth Transition Campus will help young people turn their lives around and avoid a lifetime of incarceration. "Youth who make poor decisions should be given an opportunity to turn their life around. We want to help them avoid a lifetime of incarceration and find a path of meaning and purpose" said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (Patch Press Release Desk)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Last week, we told you about our new favorite non-alcoholic go-to — the refreshingly bitter drinks from our partners at Betera. They’re chef-created from natural botanicals, lightly effervescent and worthy of life beyond “Dry January.” We mentioned that their Ginger-Orange was excellent; we’ve since tried Elderflower-Lime and loved it as well — light and floral with the perfect amount of zing. We're converts.

Enough of you took Betera up on their 15 percent discount on first orders for Patch Daily readers that they’ve extended the offer for another week. Use PATCH15 at checkout. Highly recommended — try Betera here.

Today in San Diego:

San Diego Museum Month Begins — San Diego Museum Council. (All Day)

DO YOUR HOMEWORK @ THE LIBRARY — SD Public Library, Central Library. (3 p.m.)

Virtual: Business Alliance Group — SD Regional Chamber of Commerce. (4 p.m.)

Create! At the Library — Malcolm X Library and Performing Arts Center. (5 p.m.)

Let's Taco 'Bout It (Virtual) — San Diego Youth & Community Services. (5 p.m.)

Divorce Boot Camp — Vesta San Diego, CA Hub. (6 p.m.)

From my notebook:



San Diego Central Library : "During World War II, heroic San Diego librarian Clara Breed exchanged hundreds of letters with San Diego Japanese American students incarcerated in concentration camps, serving as a reminder of the possibility for decency and justice in a troubled world." (Facebook)

San Diego Police Department: "Sometimes it’s the most simplest things in life that bring people joy. Officers gave a helping hand to put on new license plates for this citizen. Thank you Officer Joseph for doing the little things for citizens, it goes a long way!" (Facebook)

San Diego Humane Society: "How can you make your special occasions this year even more meaningful? Whether you're celebrating a birthday (hey, Aquarius friends!) or even your pet's gotcha day, you can honor the occasion AND make a difference for animals in need by creating a Facebook fundraiser in 3 simple steps!" (Facebook)

San Diego Botanic Garden: “Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better” - Albert Einstein. Why not take a moment to meditate in the garden. (Facebook)

San Diego Tet Festival: "The 17th annual San Diego Tết Festival, celebrating the Vietnamese lunar new year, is a large 3-day celebration that celebrates the beginning of spring and a fresh start to the new year. San Diego Tết Festival 2022 will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger." (San Diego Reader)

Admit One College Prep Academy: Let San Diego Public Library assist you in preparing for the transition from high school to college through the Admit One College Prep Academy!" (San Diego Public Library)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

Housing:

Coachella rental, 3Br/2Ba condo in prestigious Palm Valley CC. (Details)

Add your listing

Loving the San Diego Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at sandiego@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Bettyann Pernice

This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch