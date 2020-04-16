MTS Provides Update On Business And Actions Taken To Address Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced actions it is taking to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, continue serving the critical needs of our customers and reduce costs. The actions are expected to enhance our financial and strategic flexibility in the unprecedented economic environment created by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Withdrawing full-year guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to future economic uncertainty

Executing restructuring and cost reduction initiatives to reduce operating expenses

Initiating temporary reduction in cash compensation for Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and other Senior Executives

Suspending dividend to further enhance liquidity

Continued compliance with all debt covenants

Strong second quarter orders resulting in near-record backlog

MTS UPDATES ON BUSINESS AND COVID-19 IMPACT

"While the post-pandemic outlook for our company remains positive, we are taking the appropriate and responsible short-term actions to bolster our liquidity and reduce operating costs, while maintaining the flexibility needed to execute on our long-term strategic plan as we look toward emergence from the current period of uncertainty and volatility. As we take these actions, I want to reinforce the message to all our stakeholders, that the health and wellbeing of our employees around the world is our number one priority, as it has been from the earliest outbreak of the virus. Through extreme diligence, we have stayed ahead of this evolving crisis, maintaining a safe work environment and, as the necessity has arisen in each of our global locations, enabled our employees to work remotely to help ensure their safety during peak crisis periods, while maintaining business continuity and meeting our customer commitments," stated Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTS.

"The effects of COVID-19 on our Company have been similar to those experienced by many other diversified global industrial companies. Increasingly as the quarter progressed, we saw our customers being required to temporarily shut down, our logistics being delayed as many governments limit cross-border access, and of course our own employees around the world having their lives dramatically altered through either the direct effects of COVID-19 on their health or that of loved ones, or in other disruptions to their day-to-day lives. These effects increased throughout the quarter and remain with us today."

Dr. Graves continued, "Considering the scale of the pandemic and the corresponding economic crisis it has created, we were very encouraged by the resiliency of both our Test & Simulation and Sensor markets. Throughout this difficult period, our customers have demonstrated both their financial strength and their long-term commitment to new product development by placing record orders in both of our business units. This is a testament to our increasingly diverse customer base, our geographic footprint and scale for both of our business units. These factors, collectively, distinguish MTS from many of our competitors and inspire confidence in our customers that we can manage through these uncertain times and will be there to support them in their critical development efforts long into the future."

Dr. Graves concluded, "In light of the open-ended nature of the current economic situation, we are taking decisive actions to manage short-term business risks in order to ensure that we are well positioned as this crisis abates in the months ahead. Our actions are focused on enhancing our liquidity, reducing our operating costs and maximizing cash performance. While painful in the short term, we are confident that these steps are necessary and will help ensure that we emerge from this crisis fully prepared to resume our growth trajectory. It is comforting to note that MTS has a rich history of providing leading edge, mission critical solutions to our customers, and has been resilient through many downturns in the economy over our 53-year history. We have weathered difficult periods before, and we will do so once again, emerging stronger and even more critical to our customers world-wide."