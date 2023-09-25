MTSD to increase security at high schools Monday following reported threat at MIHS

TechCrunch

Ford confirmed Monday it has immediately stopped work at a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that was supposed to make cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries using tech from China's CATL. "We’re pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant," Ford spokesperson TR Reid said in an email to TechCrunch. Under the arrangement that was announced in February 2023, Ford's wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.