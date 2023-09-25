MTSD to increase security at high schools Monday following reported threat at MIHS
MTSD to increase security at high schools Monday following reported threat at MIHS
MTSD to increase security at high schools Monday following reported threat at MIHS
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Ford confirmed Monday it has immediately stopped work at a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that was supposed to make cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries using tech from China's CATL. "We’re pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant," Ford spokesperson TR Reid said in an email to TechCrunch. Under the arrangement that was announced in February 2023, Ford's wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
Students on TikTok didn't understand why people were "freaking out" over the college rankings.
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
Reddit announced a contributor program on Monday, which awards users actual, real money for their fake internet points. Now, eligible users will be able to convert their Reddit gold and karma into fiat currency (no, not crypto), which is disbursed once per month.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
The NYPD is deploying a robot with four cameras to patrol the Times Square subway station.
Author Alex Gino, whose book “Melissa” is one of the most banned novels in America, believes that the more a book is challenged, the more its story needs to be told.
A new TikTok about the Scholastic Book Fair has some book-loving adults feeling old — and even a little "scared" — after seeing some of the book titles that are currently on sale.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
In a new Director's Reel, Leder looks back at her film and TV career, from "Deep Impact" to "The Leftovers."
Remember what matters and forget the noise. Here are the top five stories of the week in politics.