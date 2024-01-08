MTSU Mondays: MTSU students engage Amazon execs, literacy event registration open

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University.

MTSU business students engage with Amazon HQ execs at summit

Amazon manager and Middle Tennessee State University alumnus Nathan Swartz (rear center) gathers with Jones College of Business students and MTSU Director of Corporate Engagements Brad Tammen (far left) at Amazon’s Nashville, Tenn., headquarters in early December. Students pictured with them, from left, included Syd Panak, Olivia May, Havjin Barkhan, Chase Holmes, Jonathan Dunn, and Jose Rivera.

Middle Tennessee State University students from the Jones College of Business had the opportunity to participate in the Amazon Reliability and Maintenance Engineering Third Party Summit held at the Amazon Nashville headquarters.

The Jones College students who attended the summit represented various disciplines within the business school, showcasing the university's diverse talent pool: Jonathan Dunn, Priscilla Hammermeister, Olivia King and Olivia May (supply chain); Jose Rivera (finance); Syd Panak and Havjin Barkhan (information systems and analytics); and Chase Holmes (professional selling).

The event was organized by MTSU alumnus Nathan Swartz, senior manager at Amazon. The 1996 MTSU graduate (B.S. in political science) graciously welcomed a select group of Jones College students into the inner workings of Amazon. The summit provided an exclusive glimpse into the world of the global e-commerce giant, shedding light on crucial aspects of supply chain, finance, information systems, and professional selling.

With over 25 years of senior leadership experience in supply chain management and logistics, Swartz serves on the Jones College of Business Dean’s Advisory Council, dedicating his time to enhancing the quality of business education at MTSU. Before joining Amazon in 2021, he spent 24 years in the U.S. Army as a logistics officer, retiring as a colonel.

“The overwhelming feedback from Amazon leaders was how impressed they were with the MTSU students. They were fully engaged in all the formal and informal discussions over a two-day period,” Swartz said. “They asked insightful questions to the senior leaders that sparked deep dives into topics. I am super proud of the students. The Amazon and RME 3P leaders have committed to stay connected with them through their academic and professional careers.”

Brad Tammen, director of strategic partnerships and corporate engagements at MTSU, served as the university's liaison at the December summit, facilitating meaningful interactions between university students and Amazon executives. Students had the unique opportunity to sit at the table with Amazon leaders, engaging in discussions on various topics such as cost savings, data analytics, value propositions, talent architecture and pathways, supply chain, and artificial intelligence, or AI.

“It was so impressive to see Amazon and their key partners welcome MTSU students with open arms. We are so fortunate to have an alumnus and first-generation student like Nathan Swartz at Amazon to allow for opportunities like this for our students,” Tammen said.

Registration open for literacy event for 3rd to 5th grade readers

Dr. Katie Schrodt, assistant professor, Department of Elementary and Special Education, College of Education

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Education is set to put on its second Southern Kid Literacy Festival Difference Makers Day to treat community third through fifth graders to a full day of free literacy, math and education activities with professional authors, teachers, MTSU faculty and student volunteers.

“Kids can come and learn about being a teacher, author, writer and more,” said Katie Schrodt, associate education professor who helps coordinate the event. “We are so excited to be putting on this event for the second time in partnership with the Rutherford Arts Alliance.”

More commonly known as “SoKidLit,” the event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 10, at the College of Education Building on campus, 1756 MTSU Blvd.

Schrodt recommended those interested in attending register right away at http://tinyurl.com/byktd446. Schrodt also noted that all children must be accompanied by a guardian or chaperone during the event, and siblings of all ages are welcome to tag along.

This year’s headline author is local resident Kristin O’Donnell Tubb, and all attendees will be treated to a copy of one of her books. Tubb is originally from East Tennessee, according to the event website, and has written 10 children’s books including “The Decomposition of Jack,” “Luna Howls at the Moon,” “Dog of Chaos” and more. Attendees will also be able to participate in activities with illustrator Abby Reish and local teacher Nichole Bell with more to be announced with other difference makers from across the community.

“Attendees will rotate through five interactive rooms throughout the College of Education, including a STEM room, a library room, a teacher room, an illustrator room and of course the featured author room!” Schrodt said. “Attendees are sure to be inspired to be a difference maker like our featured presenters!”

Sponsors for the event include the Murfreesboro Eye Center, Read to Succeed, MTSU’s Distinguished Lecture Fund, Dr. Arthur Edwards and the Middle Tennessee Writing Project.

Learn more about other upcoming events at the College of Education at https://www.mtsu.edu/education/.

