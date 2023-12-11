MTSU Mondays: Student training local inmates, Unity nominees sought

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University.

Incarceration altered his life, MTSU student now helps reform local inmates

Middle Tennessee State University senior media arts major and Honors College student Brian Maxwell, left, is all smiles with media arts lecturer Leland Gregory, Maxwell’s thesis director, after Maxwell successfully defended his thesis on Nov. 13, 2023.

Sitting on a table inside the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Middle Tennessee State University senior media arts major and Honors College student Brian Maxwell explains the camera angles a class of inmates will be using to capture coverage shots for their first short film. A former inmate himself, Maxwell now volunteers to teach video and film production to local inmates to give them valuable job skills after their release.

Brian Maxwell after speaking at the 2023 Buchanan Transfer student initiation ceremony. (MTSU photo by Robin E. Lee)

Upon first sight, one might feel intimidated by the 6-foot-4-inch man with 11 tattoos and booming voice, but anyone who speaks to Middle Tennessee State University senior Brian Maxwell will quickly be at ease. His smile and positive attitude are contagious around campus, and anyone who has met him once will likely remember who he is long afterward.

“The first time I encountered Brian Maxwell was at a distance. I heard him before I met him. I thought to myself, ‘This will be interesting,’ and I certainly wasn’t disappointed,” Media Arts lecturer Leland Gregory explained, recalling the first time he heard Maxwell’s voice, even though the student had been seated in the back row of his Scripts for Media class.

Gregory served as Maxwell’s thesis director, working with him on his honors thesis — the theme of which is naked honesty, including his traumatic childhood, his brother’s accident, his time in jail, and the other things most people hide away. Gregory describes Maxwell as a deeply honest, complicated, and compassionate man. “But that doesn’t really explain who he is. I can define Brian in one word: Brian.”

Maxwell, a video and film production major is an Honors Buchanan Transfer Fellow, 43-year-old married father of three who has maintained a 4.0 GPA. His oldest son, Mike, just began his freshman year at MTSU this fall. Unfortunately, the outgoing family man hasn’t always led the model life. In 2000, he was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and would spend the following six years in and out of jail. During that time, he lost his job and struggled to get back on his feet while on probation and having a record.

Now, through research and work for his thesis project, Maxwell is giving back to current inmates in Rutherford County with hands-on training and education in audio and video equipment. This is training they would not otherwise be able to receive and is unlike any other correctional education program currently offered in the state for incarcerated individuals.

While Maxwell’s thesis details his life, part of it also reflects on his passionate volunteer work at the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center, where he was once imprisoned. Now, on a weekly basis, he teaches the current inmates about video and film production, as well as soft skills they wouldn’t otherwise learn while incarcerated. Those he is currently teaching might now have a path forward if they choose to pursue it after his lessons with them are complete.

Maxwell’s unique position in this setting as an Honors College student gives him credibility with jailers and his past incarceration gives him credibility with prisoners. And he does this all with his own personal equipment. The inmates in class receive hands-on experience with audio recorders, microphones, boom poles, slates, cameras, tripods, and editing software.

“I speak their language, and that is more important than any of my actual knowledge,” Maxwell explained. “I connect with them on a deeply emotional level due to our shared experiences; I want to be an example of who they can be. The situation they are in does not define who they are.”

“I think it comes down to self-respect gained through accomplishment. Many of these people have never found success in their life, and many others have lost whatever success they found. Getting to feel a sense of accomplishment and recognition is enough to let you know that hard work and dedication will eventually pay off,” Maxwell added.

MTSU seeking ‘unsung hero’ nominations for 28th annual Unity Luncheon

Middle Tennessee State University’s Black History Month Committee is accepting nominations of community members to be honored at the 28th annual Unity Luncheon celebration in February 2024.

Coordinated through and hosted by the Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, the Unity Luncheon is an MTSU tradition that has been around since 1996 where we honor our “unsung heroes” within the community during the university’s Black History Month celebration. The luncheon recognizes Black citizens who have contributed their time and talent for the enrichment and welfare of the entire community and the state of Tennessee.

This year, honorees age 50 or older who have resided in the Middle Tennessee area for 20 years or more and who have made outstanding contributions to their community are selected from among submitted nominations in the following categories: Education; Community Service; Advocate of Civility; Excellence in Sports; and Contribution to Black Arts. Multiple honorees may be selected in individual categories.

Honorees will be recognized and receive their awards at the Unity Luncheon, which will be held on Feb. 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MTSU Student Union Ballroom.

Deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 5, 2024. To nominate an individual and for category details, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/aahm/unity-awards-withform.php and submit a form electronically by clicking on the “2024 Unity Luncheon” option under the “Unity Celebration” dropdown.

You may also visit https://www.mtsu.edu/aahm/unity-awards.php for more information regarding the Unity Luncheon and to access the list of past honorees. Or contact Danielle Rochelle, director of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, at 615-898-5812 or Danielle.Rochelle@mtsu.edu.

