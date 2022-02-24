MTSU president: University cuts ties with Judge Donna Scott Davenport as adjunct instructor

Donna Scott Davenport

Middle Tennessee State University has cut ties with Rutherford County Juvenile Judge Donna Scott Davenport, according to an email sent Tuesday afternoon by president Sidney McPhee to faculty and staff.

The juvenile judge garnered recent media attention related to an $11 million lawsuit settlement with Rutherford County government regarding illegal arrest and incarceration of juveniles.

"To the university community, adjunct instructor Judge Donna Scott Davenport, whose actions overseeing Rutherford County Juvenile Court have recently drawn attention in national media reports, is no longer affiliated with the University."

Davenport, who has served as the county's only juvenile court judge since being elected in 2000, has taught criminal justice as an adjunct instructor at MTSU for years. She is also a graduate of the university and delivered the commencement speech in 2015.

The lawsuit targeted a Rutherford County policy requiring deputies to arrest and detain juveniles on minor offenses. Lawyers for the juveniles said the policy violated Tennessee state law, which limits when youths can be arrested and locked up in juvenile detention.

