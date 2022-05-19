MTSU shooting: What we know about fatal shooting after Riverdale HS graduation

A shooting occurred on the Middle Tennessee State University campus Wednesday evening, following the Riverdale High School graduation, leaving one dead and one in critical condition.

Here's what we know about the fatal shooting at Middle Tennessee State University after the Riverdale High School graduation:

1 dead, 1 hurt, 'person of interest' in custody

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin reads a statement during a media conference on Wednesday evening after a shooting on the Middle Tennessee State University campus left one dead.

Murfreesboro officials identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Middle Tennessee State University's campus as 18-year-old Hasani Brewer, a 2021 Riverdale High graduate. Another victim was hurt in the shooting, but the Murfreesboro Police Department did not release their name because they are a minor.

Brewer was also known as Sunny Gant.

Spokesman for Murfreesboro Police Department Larry Flowers said a 17-year-old, whose identity is also being shielded, was taken into custody in Clarksville Thursday, Flowers said. He's facing a first-degree murder charge in juvenile court.

"Now the community can rest assured knowing we've got this criminal off the streets," Flowers said.

Shooting followed Riverdale High graduation ceremony

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m., near the tennis courts next to the Murphy Center. It was after the graduation ceremony had concluded and people were leaving.

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said around 450 students were set to graduate at the ceremony and "several hundred" family members were in attendance.

Riverdale HS closed until Monday, classes resume at MTSU

Evans said Riverdale High is closed until Monday. Counselors will be available to students and staff when classes return, he said.

MTSU is currently in summer session, which started on campus on Monday, about a week-and-a-half after graduation on May 7. The majority of students have departed for summer break.

MTSU Police said the immediate threat on campus had cleared on Thursday morning and that it was safe to resume normal activities.

Multiple agencies investigating

Murfreesboro police is leading the investigation and working with MTSU Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting.

"We ask for the public’s patience as the investigation is still active," MPD said in a news release late Wednesday night.

'Worst nightmare': School leaders react to shooting

Rutherford County Schools shared a message on Twitter with parents, students and community members Thursday morning.

"We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support for Riverdale concerning the shooting that occurred after graduation last night," the tweet said. "We are working closely (with) law enforcement agencies which will release updates as the investigation continues."

Rutherford County Board of Education member Claire Maxwell, a Riverdale graduate and former special education educational assistant at the school, said her heart is broken over the incident. She read a full statement in response to the tragedy in a board meeting Thursday morning.

She represents Zone 5, which includes the Riverdale community.

"What should've been the greatest night of their young lives instead turned into everyone's worst nightmare," Rutherford County Board of Education member said. "The Riverdale community is hurting today, and we ... promise to do all we can to help in any way."

Kirsten Fiscus contributed to this report.

