MTU Aero Engines Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €5.33b (up 27% from FY 2021).

Net income: €333.0m (up 50% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 6.2% (up from 5.3% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €6.21 (up from €4.16 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MTU Aero Engines Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 8.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Aerospace & Defense industry.

The company's shares are up 1.5% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of MTU Aero Engines' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here