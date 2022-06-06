MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Euphoria' wins big, Jennifer Lopez honored with Generation Award

Town & Country

Carole Middleton is best known as the mother of Kate Middleton, but much like her daughter the Duchess of Cambridge, the Middleton matriarch has exquisite taste. Whether she is modeling how to wear elegant Catherine Walker as mother of the bride (or attending a royal wedding in general), or giving a masterclass in how to dress for Wimbledon and the Ascot Races, Carole Middleton can always be counted upon to look stylish and sophisticated. See her most fashionable moments of all time!