MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Euphoria' wins big, Jennifer Lopez honored with Generation Award
The MTV Movie & TV Awards returned to a live-show format this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards returned to a live-show format this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. MTV’s youth-focused celebration of film and TV offered a lighter, breezier awards show, with 26 categories in gender-neutral categories like best villain, best kiss and new category “here for the hookup.”
The comedian's bond with his girlfriend's children shows.
"Euphoria" won four awards Sunday night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show also honored actor Jack Black with its comedic genius award while an emotional Jennifer Lopez received its generation award.
The USMNT will face England, Wales and Iran in Group B in Qatar. Here's everything you need to know about the three opponents.
Country singer Clay Walker will take the outdoor stage at Cook's Garage, 11002 Highway 87, on Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Jennifer Lopez, Riley Keough and Sofia Carson were among the stars who brought high-wattage style to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The night was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who wore a parade of looks including a stunning blue dress from Vera […]
Carole Middleton is best known as the mother of Kate Middleton, but much like her daughter the Duchess of Cambridge, the Middleton matriarch has exquisite taste. Whether she is modeling how to wear elegant Catherine Walker as mother of the bride (or attending a royal wedding in general), or giving a masterclass in how to dress for Wimbledon and the Ascot Races, Carole Middleton can always be counted upon to look stylish and sophisticated. See her most fashionable moments of all time!
What to know to watch East Carolina Pirates baseball in the NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional championship on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Is Terrell Edmunds in fear of losing his starting spot?
Fans got a sneak peek at the Selling Sunset spinoff during Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards
It’s no secret we love Nordstrom, and it’s no secret we swoon over Kate Middleton’s iconic elegant looks. Believe it or not, our two loves are colliding just in time for Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. No, you’re not dreaming. Nordstrom is having their half-yearly sale until midnight tonight on a bunch of their customer-favorite brands. But […]
Her all-pink ensemble was bubblegum perfection.
The first trailer for Leave No Trace offers a revealing look inside the alleged century-long sexual abuse cover-up by the Boy Scouts of America that resulted in over 82,000 men coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse. Executive produced by Ron Howard, directed by Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Irene Taylor and presented by ABC […]
Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley opposite Olivia DeJonge's Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which hits theaters on June 24
J.Law welcomed her first child four months ago.
On Sunday night's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser, Bob Saget appeared in a FaceTime to talk about dating and finding love
What are the best movies on Netflix? Here's a list of 50 films to watch now on the streaming service.
After a year of every student getting free school lunch, students will now have to register and qualify. Educators worry many families will miss out.
In celebration of the release of the newest season of Stranger Things on Netflix, Microsoft has...
Britney Spears uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram, posing in her favorite sweater and sharp ankle boots.