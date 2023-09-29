MTV star Jacky Oh’s cause of death revealed

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has been declared.

The star of MTV’s sketch comedy and rap battle improv game Wild ‘N Out died aged 32 on 31 May.

On Friday (29 September), the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to People that the reality star (born Jacklyn Smith) died from complications from cosmetic surgery, as was first reported by TMZ.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement at the time of her death.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” their statement concluded.

Jacky Oh was part of the MTV show created and hosted by Cannon for five seasons.

Jacky Oh’s longtime partner, DC Young Fly, with whom she shared children Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince, 14 months, shared in a statement at the time: “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

He later paid tribute on Instagram: “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

The 31-year-old vowed to “always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!” He added: “U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER.”