MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Everything you missed

Things may have looked a little different but the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards still delivered a star-studded event with performances from the some of the hottest artists.

To get things started, the night's host Keke Palmer dedicated the show to late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43:

"We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever," she said.

From there, The Weeknd delivered the a performance of his song "Blinding Lights" from over 1,000 feet above New York City. He later went on to win two Moonmen, but opted against acceptance speeches. Instead, he simply said "Thank you," and demanded justice for Jacob Black, a Black man who was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this month, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

Other performances for the night included Miley Cyrus, Maluma, BTS, Dojo Cat, CNCO and DaBaby. The most notable of the night came from Lady Gaga, who was also joined by Ariana Grande for their award-winning collaboration, "Rain On Me."

Gaga not only delivered a show-stopping act, but also, she dominated the night by snagging five VMAs, including the first ever tricon award -- an honor that recognized the singer's work in music, fashion, acting and activism. And, in true Gaga form, she accepted each of her awards in an outlandish, yet iconic look with a face mask to match.

Taylor Swift also made history as the first solo female artist to win the MTV VMA for best director for her music video, "The Man."

The show closed out with a performance from the Black Eyed Peas.

