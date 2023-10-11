MU hazing defendant Blake Morsovillo sentenced after misdemeanor plea to two days in jail

University of Missouri hazing defendant Blake Morsovillo on Monday hesitated when Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs asked him if he was pleading guilty because he was actually guilty of misedemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor.

"Do you need time to talk with your lawyer?" the judge asked Morsovillo, of Springfield.

Morsovillo said he didn't and Jacobs repeated: "Are you pleading guilty because you are actually guilty?"

"Yes," Morsovillo responded.

Originally charged with felony hazing, Morsovillo is the sixth of orginally 11 MU hazing defendants to plead guilty.

The charges relate to the Oct. 19, 2021, hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, then on the MU campus. During the night, freshman pledge Danny Santulli consumed large amounts of alcohol, becoming unresponsive in the early morning of Oct. 20.

The alcohol consumption left Santulli with brain damage, resulting in his inability to see, speak and walk.

He's cared for constantly by his parents in Minnesota.

Under the plea agreement, Morsovillo will spend two days in jail, but his attorney had arranged for him to start his jail time on Oct. 28, when it wouldn't interfere with school or work.

He is ordered under the agreement to participate in-person in a drug education program. He can't drink alcohol or consume intoxicating substances or enter any establishments where they are served.

If Santulli's family desires it, he must participate in restorative justice mediation. It involves a defendant admitting wrongdoing and hearing from those he has harmed how they have been harmed by him. Columbia Public Schools does a form of this in dealing with some discipline incidents.

The Mizzou Greek Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, recently produced a hazing prevention video for fratnernities.

Trials for the remaining defendants are scheduled in December and January.

