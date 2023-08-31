MU Health Care finances rebound after 2022 downturn, remain financially stable

University of Missouri Health Care finances rebounded in fiscal year 2023, after a downturn in fiscal year 2022, its chief financial officer reported Tuesday to the Health Affairs Committee of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

The meeting originated at University of Missouri-Kansas City but was live-streamed. The Board of Curators meets at UMKC next week.

MU Health Care reported an operating gain of $51.1 million in FY 2023, a 77% increase from the FY 2022 operating gain of $28.8 million, said CFO Dustin Thomas.

The operating gain is revenue minus expenses.

MU Health Care has long been an economic driver for the UM System.

The FY 2022 operating gain was a steep downturn from $90.6 million in FY 2021, and the 2023 number also is 43% below 2021.

The 2023 numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted, Thomas cautioned.

MU Health Care had 27,278 operating room cases in 2023 compared with 26,167 in 2022; 85,059 emergency room visits in 2023 compared with 83,599 in 2022; and 846,276 clinic visits in 2023 compared with 790,770 in 2022.

The Board of Curators received a warning in February about MU Health Care's finances from Ryan Rapp, UM System executive vice president for finance.

He cited "financial constraints as expenditure growth has outpaced operating revenue growth while significant capital investment exhausts the health care system's debt capacity."

He proposed a turnaround plan and said despite the financial headwinds, MU Health Care remained financially stable.

"Just because we're off target in a given year is really no cause for alarm," Rapp said in a February interview.

Capital Region Medical Center integration

MU Health Care's integration with Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City is on schedule, said Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor and dean of the medical school.

"The intergration is well on its way," Barohn said. "Our leadership is now fully integrated."

Details are expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Children's Hospital

The $232 million Children's Hospital also is on schedule to open in June, Barohn said.

It's located next to MU Hospital.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: CFO: MU Health Care on the upswing with $51 million operating gain