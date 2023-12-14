MU System Board of Curators to select consultant for Memorial Stadium improvements

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators on Friday plans to vote on a consultant to serve as architect and engineer for improvements to Memorial Stadium.

DLR Group, with an office in Kansas City, is the recommended consultant, with pre-design services not to exceed $400,000.

Friday's meeting is to take place at 8 a.m. over Zoom.

"The Memorial Stadium Improvements project initiates an effort to create an open-air mixed-use development, in the North Concourse area of Memorial Stadium," the agenda item reads. "Such a project embraces the entrepreneurial spirit that has become common and led to profitable ventures in professional sports. The project design must strive to maintain stadium views and engagement to the primary MU Campus north of Memorial Stadium."

Elements of the proposed project include:

Premium seating.

Improved and modernized food and beverage concessions

Multiple open-air observation decks

Retail outlets

Integration of a new and enhanced north endzone scoreboard

Preservation of the north endzone "M" constructed of rocks

"The committee agreed that this consultant responded most directly to the desire for this project to ensure a fan experience commensurate with the high standards of the SEC, while respecting the tradition and history of Memorial Stadium and the MU campus," the agenda item reads, referring to the selection committee.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-August 2026.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU's Memorial Stadium improvements to include premium seating, retail