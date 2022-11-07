Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.2x Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad

pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 110% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 48% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

We've established that Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the company's performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here