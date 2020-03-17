Mubarak's lasting legacy on Egypt's Coptic Christians

The rule of Egypt’s former leader Hosni Mubarak, who died in February at age 91, will be remembered by many for its repressive tactics and the unprecedented Arab Spring protests that led to the strongman’s ouster in 2011.

But Mubarak’s legacy is more complicated than that. Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Christian Church had a friendly relationship with Mubarak. At the height of the Arab Spring in February 2011, Pope Shenouda III, the Coptic Church’s head at the time, ordered Christians to stay home rather than to join those protesting the regime.

In my book “Alien Citizens,” I show how those in political authority use minorities for their own interests. Mubarak used his relationship with the Copts to bolster support for his rule while failing to put in place lasting legal safeguards for Christians.

This strategy did not change after Mubarak’s ouster from office.

The Copts in Egypt

Egypt’s Copts, the largest Christian community in the Middle East and one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, constitute about 10% of the country’s total population of 95 million.

Since 1952, when Egypt became a republic following a military coup, the church’s relationship with the state has not always been smooth. Christians in Egypt have faced discrimination in multiple forms.

Until recently, Christians required permission from Egypt’s president to build a church. A ruling on whether one can be constructed took into account the number of Christians living in a neighborhood and the proximity of the proposed church from nearby mosques.

The relationship between Coptic popes and presidents influenced policy on Egypt’s Christians. The rules on church construction were largely a result of the souring relations between Pope Shenouda III and Anwar Sadat, who ruled Egypt between 1970 and 1981 – just before Mubarak.

The pope spoke against Sadat’s more tolerant stance toward the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s Islamic revivalist movement that was repressed under Sadat’s predecessor, Jamal Abdel Nasser.

In 1981, Sadat accused Pope Shenouda III of “fomenting sectarian trouble between Copts and Muslims.” He also rescinded a previous presidential decree that recognized Pope Shenouda III as the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church and put him under house arrest.

Mubarak released Pope Shenouda III and gave him more access to the corridors of power. But, in return, the pope had to pledge his support to Mubarak’s regime.

A complicated relationship

Under Mubarak, the Coptic Orthodox Church gained a privileged position and became the main interlocutor for state’s relations with Christians.

However, the condition of Christians did not necessarily improve under the Mubarak-Shenouda III pact. Political representation of the Copts remained very low. In the 1995 parliamentary elections, for example, Mubarak’s National Democratic Party did not have a single Christian candidate. Even when political representation later improved, the number of Coptic representatives in Parliament never exceeded 3% under Mubarak. Youssef Boutros-Ghali, a Coptic Christian, was among the few to serve in a high-level Cabinet position.

Meanwhile, periodic violence against Christians continued. For example, in January 2000, a skirmish between Copts and Muslims led to the death of 20 Copts in Kosheh, a small village 273 miles south of Cairo.