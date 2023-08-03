How much would a $1.25 billion lottery winner actually take home in Missouri or Kansas?

If you’re hoping to score the $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot this week, remember that the winner will still have to pay a pretty penny in taxes before enjoying their new fortune.

All lottery winnings are taxable income. If any Missouri or Kansas residents win the jackpot when the Mega Millions numbers are pulled, they will be subject to federal, state and possibly local taxes, wherever they apply.

So how much would you have to pay if you win in Missouri or Kansas?

First, any prizes above $5,000 will be hit at least with a 24% federal tax, regardless of which state you are in. The winner may owe additional federal taxes depending on how much the prize is, according to the Missouri and Kansas Lottery websites.

For example, since the $1.25 billion prize would put the winner in a new tax bracket, they will be responsible for an additional 13% annual federal income tax during their next tax return. So in total, the winner will pay 37% in federal taxes, said Missouri Lottery Lawyer Kurt Panouses, who specializes in helping lottery winners plan for their new riches and the taxes that come with it.

Missouri and Kansas will also apply a 4% and 5% income tax, respectively. Some states like California and Florida don’t have a state tax on lottery winnings.

However, the amount people take home ultimately depends on both the taxes and the payout option the winner chooses. Whoever wins the grand prize will get the choice to accept a lump sum cash prize or receive annual payments for the next 30 years.

“You need about 2-3 weeks to put a good plan together before you claim the ticket,” Panouses said.

Here’s a breakdown of how much money you could actually take home if you won the coveted $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

How much do I get if I choose the lump sum?

Panouses said most people choose the lump sum option, which pays out less than the $1.25 billion even before taxes.

In this case, after taxes and other deductions, most winners who choose the lump sum end up with around a third of the prize listed.

Story continues

The lump sum cash value of this week’s jackpot is $625.3 million, according to Mega Millions.

After the federal government takes out 24% up front, the winner will have around $475.2 million. The winner will likely be responsible for an additional 13% in federal taxes when their taxes are due, which will reduce the earnings to around $393.9 million.

In Missouri, the lucky winner will have to let go of an additional $15.8 million for a final prize of $378.2 million.

Kansas’ 5% tax would deduct roughly $19.7 million, leaving them with around $374.2 million.

What about annuity payments?

Unlike the lump sum cash option, lottery winnings paid out annually will equal the full $1.25 billion jackpot before taxes.

If the winner chooses to have their earnings paid out over the next 30 years, that money will still be taxed by federal, state and local governments each year. However, the amount paid out will increase by 5% each year to help offset inflation.

After applying the federal government’s 37% tax and additional state taxes, the annual payout in Missouri and Kansas would start at $13.3 million or $13.2 million, respectively.

Panouses said many people choose the lump sum to avoid future income taxes, as those tax rates can change year after year. When winners choose the lump sum, all of their earnings will be taxed that year.

“It really has to be a special situation where, at this level, I would tell someone to take the annuity,” he told The Star.

When is the next drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday at 10 p.m. To check for the winning numbers, visit Mega Millions’ website.

Do you have more questions about income taxes in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.