As much as 6-10 inches of snow expected to hit Green Bay on Tuesday afternoon, evening

GREEN BAY - Green Bay, get ready — the area is getting its first big snow storm of the season tonight.

A winter storm warning was issued from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the heaviest snowfall is expected east and south of a line from Stevens Point to Shawano to Wausaukee.

Here's what to know, including when the winter weather is expected to begin, when the snow will ramp up, and how much snowfall the Green Bay area will get.

When will the winter weather begin?

The snow will come overnight Monday.

An early drizzle will become snow that will move into the area after midnight Monday. By the Tuesday morning commute, there should be an inch on the ground, said Timm Uhlmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon.

When, where will the snowfall ramp up?

The storm system is coming up from the Central Great Plains and will hit the northeastern part of the state mostly Tuesday. Most of the snow will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening, he said. Strong winds will pick up later Tuesday, up to 40 mph.

"A lot of the impact will be focused on the evening commute," Uhlmann said.

How much snowfall is expected?

As of Monday morning, the Green Bay area is expected to get between 6 to 10 inches, according to National Weather Service.

What snow will the Green Bay area experience?

A winter storm warning is in place for for Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers should prepare for difficult and slippery commutes Tuesday.

The snow will wrap up Tuesday night toward midnight, but visibility may still be low as strong winds continue.

De Pere declares snow emergency

The city of De Pere announced a snow emergency that starts at 5 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The city is encouraging people to stay home. The announcement also said no cars should be parked on De Pere streets and vehicles could get towed if they obstruct with plowing operations.

