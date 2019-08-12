How Much Are Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman of the Board Ian Ihnatowycz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.20 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.12. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.8m shares worth CA$6.1m. While Acerus Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Acerus Pharmaceuticals Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth US$4.9k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership of Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Acerus Pharmaceuticals insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about CA$16m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Acerus Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Acerus Pharmaceuticals insiders feel good about the company's future.