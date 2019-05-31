How Much Do You Actually Know About Ovarian Cancer?

From Prevention

Ovarian cancer is responsible for more deaths than any other gynecologic cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . Yet, there’s a lot that many people don’t understand about this disease.

For instance: Is ovarian cancer really a “silent killer” with no symptoms? Is there truly nothing women can do to reduce their risk?

Having accurate information about ovarian cancer can help protect your health, whether you’re hoping to prevent the cancer or you or a loved one has already been diagnosed. Take this quiz to see what facts you have right-and what you still need to learn.

The answer: false.

You can’t count on a Pap test to find ovarian cancer. Pap smears look for changes in your cervical cells, which can help detect cervical cancer or cell changes that could raise your risk for cervical cancer later on, according to the Mayo Clinic . However, they aren’t designed to test for ovarian cancer.

Very rarely, ovarian cancer cells can be detected during a Pap test, so sometimes a Pap smear ends up finding ovarian cancer. But it usually only happens if the cancer is at an advanced stage when it’s harder to treat, the American Cancer Society says.

So, what tests do look for ovarian cancer? Currently, there aren’t any dedicated screening tests for women unless they’re determined by their doctor to be high-risk. There are still steps you can take to protect your health, though. (For more on those, keep reading).

The answer: false.

Because there’s no standard screening test for ovarian cancer, it’s more likely to be caught later than many other cancers. Still, around 20 percent of ovarian cancers are caught in the beginning stages when they’re more treatable, according to the American Cancer Society .

The best way to protect yourself? Since ovarian cancer can sometimes be felt during pelvic exams, experts agree you should stay on top of your regular OB/GYN exams.

And if you notice any unusual symptoms, see your doctor quickly. Persistent belly pain, bloating, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, and feeling like you always have to pee or peeing more often can all be warning signs, the American Cancer Society reports.