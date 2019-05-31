How Much Do You Actually Know About Ovarian Cancer?

Ovarian cancer is responsible for more deaths than any other gynecologic cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Yet, there’s a lot that many people don’t understand about this disease.
For instance: Is ovarian cancer really a “silent killer” with no symptoms? Is there truly nothing women can do to reduce their risk?
Having accurate information about ovarian cancer can help protect your health, whether you’re hoping to prevent the cancer or you or a loved one has already been diagnosed. Take this quiz to see what facts you have right-and what you still need to learn.
The answer: false.
You can’t count on a Pap test to find ovarian cancer. Pap smears look for changes in your cervical cells, which can help detect cervical cancer or cell changes that could raise your risk for cervical cancer later on, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, they aren’t designed to test for ovarian cancer.
Very rarely, ovarian cancer cells can be detected during a Pap test, so sometimes a Pap smear ends up finding ovarian cancer. But it usually only happens if the cancer is at an advanced stage when it’s harder to treat, the American Cancer Society says.
So, what tests do look for ovarian cancer? Currently, there aren’t any dedicated screening tests for women unless they’re determined by their doctor to be high-risk. There are still steps you can take to protect your health, though. (For more on those, keep reading).
The answer: false.
Because there’s no standard screening test for ovarian cancer, it’s more likely to be caught later than many other cancers. Still, around 20 percent of ovarian cancers are caught in the beginning stages when they’re more treatable, according to the American Cancer Society.
The best way to protect yourself? Since ovarian cancer can sometimes be felt during pelvic exams, experts agree you should stay on top of your regular OB/GYN exams.
And if you notice any unusual symptoms, see your doctor quickly. Persistent belly pain, bloating, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, and feeling like you always have to pee or peeing more often can all be warning signs, the American Cancer Society reports.
The answer: true.
You should talk with your doctor if you have a family history of any cancer related to BRCA mutations, including breast, ovarian, fallopian tube, pancreatic, or prostate cancers, the CDC advises.
“There is a higher incidence of ovarian cancer in women who have an inherited genetic mutation in one of several known genes, including BRCA1 and BRCA2,” says Dr. Benedict Benigno, MD, the director of gynecologic oncology at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Genetic testing can tell you whether you have a genetic mutation that raises your ovarian cancer risk-and if you’re a candidate for high-risk screening tests.
The answer: true.
Stomach pain, bloating, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, and frequent urination are common symptoms of ovarian cancer, per the American Cancer Society. The problem? They can also be signs of other, less serious problems, so many women and healthcare providers ignore them until it’s too late.
If any such issues bother you more than 12 times a month, let your doctor know-and ask to be tested for ovarian cancer. “Women should insist on a pelvic examination, a CA 125 blood test, and a pelvic ultrasound,” Dr. Benigno says.
The answer: false.
One in 78 women will get ovarian cancer in her lifetime, statistics show. But certain things may help lower your risk: Taking birth control pills for five or more years can have a protective effect, according to the CDC, and so can reaching or maintaining a healthy weight.
Women who have given birth have a lower ovarian cancer risk compared to women who haven’t. Breastfeeding seems to be beneficial too, especially among women who do it for at least eight months, the National Cancer Institute says. Pregnancy and breastfeeding both signal changes in women’s hormones, which experts believe could lower the risk for certain cancers, according to researchers.
Surgical options like tubal ligation, ovary removal, or hysterectomy can also lower a woman's risk, the CDC says, but these are usually reserved for high-risk patients. “It’s a personal decision, but is something that should be discussed with a woman’s doctors and a licensed genetics counselor,” Dr. Benigno says.
The answer: true.
Genetic testing is beneficial for women who are already diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Why? Having certain gene mutations could make you eligible for targeted treatment options, explains Dr. Jonthan Goldberg, MD, the director of oncologic clinical trials at Mount Sinai Health System at CareMount Medical.
If it turns out that you have a genetic mutation, knowing this information could also help your family members. Women related to someone with an inherited gene mutation that raises the risk of cancer should also be tested for the gene mutation. If it turns out that they have it, they can take steps to protect their health, like undergoing special screening tests for high-risk patients, says the CDC.
The answer: false.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth deadliest cancer among women, according to the American Cancer Society. But with chemotherapy and surgery, it is curable. “The most important prognostic factor lies in the removal of all the tumor at the time of the initial surgery,” Dr. Benigno explains.
And powerful new treatment options are on the horizon. “The era of immunotherapy has arrived,” says Dr. Benigno. Rather than having to undergo surgery or chemotherapy, “such treatment would kill every cancer cell without harming a single normal cell, allowing the patient to maintain her normal lifestyle.”
