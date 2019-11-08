How Much Of Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of kr97b, Aker BP is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AKERBP.

See our latest analysis for Aker BP

OB:AKERBP Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aker BP?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 19% of Aker BP. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aker BP, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OB:AKERBP Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aker BP. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aker BP

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.