How Much Is Almonty Industries' (TSE:AII) CEO Getting Paid?

M. Black has been the CEO of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) since 2011, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

View our latest analysis for Almonty Industries

How Does Total Compensation For M. Black Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Almonty Industries Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$116m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$1.0m over the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 99% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at CA$462k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below CA$263m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CA$157k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Almonty Industries Inc. pays M. Black north of the industry median. Furthermore, M. Black directly owns CA$23m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary CA$462k CA$305k 46% Other CA$547k CA$201k 54% Total Compensation CA$1.0m CA$506k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 87% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 13% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Almonty Industries allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Almonty Industries Inc.'s Growth

Almonty Industries Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 2.8% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 53% over the previous year.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its EPS. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Story continues

Has Almonty Industries Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Almonty Industries Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 19% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Almonty Industries pays its CEO higher than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Meanwhile, EPS has not been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. And shareholder returns are decent but not great. So you can understand why we do not think CEO compensation is particularly modest!

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Almonty Industries that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Switching gears from Almonty Industries, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.