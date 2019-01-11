How Much Of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €7.8b, Alstom is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ALO.

Check out our latest analysis for Alstom

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

ENXTPA:ALO Ownership Summary January 11th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alstom?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Alstom does have institutional investors; and they hold 53% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Alstom’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:ALO Income Statement Export January 11th 19 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Alstom is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Alstom

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.