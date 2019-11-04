How Much Are Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altus Midstream

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Richard Kayne for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.28 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Altus Midstream insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$7.59. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ALTM Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying.

Altus Midstream Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Altus Midstream insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that CEO, President & Director David Bretches paid US$112k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.7% of Altus Midstream shares, worth about US$5.1m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Altus Midstream Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Altus Midstream insiders are expecting a bright future.