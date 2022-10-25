3

How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.

Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Amazon is known for its efficiency and no-frills shopping. In just a few taps, you can order an item on Amazon Prime and have it delivered to your doorstep in a matter of days and sometimes even hours.

The company even uses map tracking, which allows customers to follow their packages in real time as the delivery driver continues the route.

While many Amazon users experience the company from mobile app to doorstep, not as much is known about those who deliver the packages. A report in June 2022 shared an increase in injuries to drivers for Amazon's delivery service partners. There also have been lawsuits filed involving delivery contractors.

Amazon drivers deliver your packages using both company-supplied vehicles and their own cars.

How much do Amazon drivers make?

The national average salary for Amazon delivery drivers is just over $43,207. This is about $21 an hour. These estimates are created by a scan of active job databases, ZipRecruiter says.

These wages can change depending on where the driver lives and works. Some cities, like Atkinson, Nebraska, make as much as $55,359 annually, while drivers report making $49,401 in Manhattan, New York.

How much do Amazon Flex drivers make?

Amazon introduced Flex in 2015 on the heels of a growing trend of professional drivers using their own cars, like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. Similarly, Amazon Flex lets drivers use their own vehicles to deliver packages.

Most Amazon Flex drivers earn between $18 and $25 an hour, the company reports, depending on which state a driver lives in and how long it takes them to complete their deliveries. Amazon Flex drivers can also make tips on certain deliveries, which are added to the earnings.

According to Amazon’s frequently asked questions, Amazon Flex drivers are independent contractors and are not reimbursed for mileage, parking or tolls.

How much do Amazon warehouse employees make?

Amazon warehouse workers make an average annual pay of $34,268, ZipRecruiter reports. In hourly wages, this is just over $16 an hour. The majority of warehouse employees make between $27,000 and $37,500.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much do Amazon drivers make? Wages of delivery and Flex drivers

