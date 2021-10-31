How Much Do Americans Spend on Halloween?

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Just behind Christmas, Halloween is the United States' second-biggest commercial holiday. Pop-up stores like Spirit Halloween make a killing on costume sales, and year-rounder Party City can expect to bag one-quarter of its total annual revenue during Halloween season alone.

And it's not just costumes. Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and month-long horror movie binges are the norm for this time of year. See if you spend more or less than the average person on your festivities.

Candy Spending

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans are expected to spend more this Halloween than any other year -- $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020. About $3 billion of that will be spent on candy alone; which translates to about $30.40 that each person is spending on candy.

For context, $30 could buy you a jumbo bag of pumpkin-shaped Reese's peanut butter cups, a theater box of Skittles, six full-size Snickers bars, 3 pounds of candy corn, 12 ounces of assorted Laffy Taffy and a pack of Hershey's kisses.

Costume Spending

Americans are expected to spend a hefty $3.3 billion on costumes this year; with the average person spending $33.59. This is compared to only $2.6 billion spent on costumes in 2020.

The most popular costumes include princesses for kids, witches for adults and pumpkins for pets.

Decoration Spending

Around 52% of Americans planned on decorating their homes this Halloween season, reported the National Retail Federation. The NRF's Halloween Data Center estimates that $3.2 billion total will be spent on decorations, with per-person spending at $32.10.

Pumpkin Spending

According to Finder.com, the cost of a pumpkin is up: The average gourd will run you $4.83, as compared to $4.18 in 2020 and $4.04 in 2019.

But pumpkin carving is a time-honored tradition that plenty of Americans won't be missing out on. As a whole, the country is projected to spend $708 million on these popular winter squashes.

Overall Cost of Halloween

This year, the average person is expected to shell out $102.74 in Halloween-related costs, according to the NRF. This is compared to $92.12 in 2020 and $86.27 the year before.

Americans are planning on spending their $103 predominately on home decorations, costumes and candy.

