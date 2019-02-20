How Much Of Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO) Do Institutions Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

A look at the shareholders of Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Amsterdam Commodities is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €482m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ACOMO.

Check out our latest analysis for Amsterdam Commodities

ENXTAM:ACOMO Ownership Summary, February 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amsterdam Commodities?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Amsterdam Commodities does have institutional investors; and they hold 49% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Amsterdam Commodities’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Income Statement, February 20th 2019 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Amsterdam Commodities. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Amsterdam Commodities

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.