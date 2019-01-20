How Much Of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Andersons isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ANDE.

NasdaqGS:ANDE Ownership Summary January 20th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Andersons?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Andersons already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 71% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Andersons, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:ANDE Income Statement Export January 20th 19 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Andersons is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Andersons

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.