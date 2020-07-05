Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Business Insider stories from executive editor Matt Turner. Please subscribe to Business Insider here to get this newsletter in your inbox every Sunday.

faang salary thumb 2x1 More

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Hello!

Tech companies splash out huge sums of cash to attract top talent, as Rob Price reported this week.

How much exactly? From his story:

Compensation overall remains a closely guarded secret, with firms refusing to disclose their rates as employees take to forums and anonymous social networks to compare pay packets.

But there's one organization that knows exactly how much tech workers are getting paid: the US government.

When American companies file paperwork for visas on behalf of current or prospective foreign workers, they're required to say how much compensation the workers are being offered. And every year, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification discloses this salary data in an enormous, enlightening dataset.

Rob worked with Skye Gould and William Edwards to analyze this data to see how 13 key companies, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Netflix, pay their staff.

To be sure, there are caveats. For example, the data relates to the 2019 fiscal year. A lot has changed since then. The data only reveals what companies pay foreign workers in roles for which they have hired immigrant workers. And the database also does not appear to include equity grants. Still, as Rob reports, the data is a powerful tool. From his story:

If you're applying for a certain job, how much should you ask for? If you transfer internally, how might that affect your pay? Are you being underpaid compared with your coworkers?

You can read the full story here:

Big Tech salaries revealed: How much Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and 10 other tech giants pay their workers, from engineers to salespeople

Condé Nast's video vetting

conde nast video department racist sexist 2x1 More

YouTube; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

I want to highlight three stories from the past week that build on previous reporting on Condé Nast, GMMB, and CrossFit.

Rachel Premack talked to 13 current and former employees of Condé Nast Entertainment, the famed publisher's video-production entity, about the process through which videos are pitched and produced. From her story:

Sources said this vetting process, which measures the various parts of a pitch against historical data, consistently rejected video pitches that would feature people of color and topics about nonwhite communities.

You can read the story in full here:

Condé Nast employees say Black celebrities like Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion were rejected from videos based on a 'racist' vetting process

Sean Czarnecki talked to 26 current and former employees of GMMB, 15 of whom identify as people of color. From his story:

While the firm touts its progressive work, these employees say the agency relegated employees of color to administrative work like office chores, failed to promote them equally, and tokenized them to win new business.

You can read the story in full here:

Insiders at Omnicom agency GMMB say the workplace is rife with 'systemic' racism, where people of color are tokenized and treated like 'the help'

Lastly, Katie Warren and Gabby Landsverk reported:

CrossFit founder Greg Glassman stepped down from his role as CEO on June 9 after one of his tweets was met with widespread backlash. Business Insider has obtained a 50-minute audio clip in which two people — a male and a female — can be heard talking. The woman has identified herself to Business Insider as Lisa Lugo, a former CrossFit employee. Three sources allege the male voice in the video is Glassman's.