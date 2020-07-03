How Much Of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Arcimoto is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$167m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Arcimoto.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arcimoto?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Arcimoto. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Arcimoto. The company's CEO Mark Frohnmayer is the largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Jesse Eisler is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.