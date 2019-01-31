How Much Are Arendals Fossekompani ASA (OB:AFK) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Arendals Fossekompani ASA (OB:AFK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Check out our latest analysis for Arendals Fossekompani

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Arendals Fossekompani Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Director Heidi Petersen sold øre821k worth of shares at a price of øre3,634 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of øre3,480. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

In the last twelve months insiders netted øre1.8m for 841.00 shares sold. In total, Arendals Fossekompani insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around øre2,126, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OB:AFK Insider Trading January 31st 19 More

I will like Arendals Fossekompani better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Arendals Fossekompani

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Arendals Fossekompani insiders own about øre356m worth of shares. That equates to 4.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arendals Fossekompani Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Arendals Fossekompani insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Arendals Fossekompani insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .