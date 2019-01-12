How Much is ARQ Group Limited’s (ASX:ARQ) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2014 Martin Mercer was appointed CEO of ARQ Group Limited (ASX:ARQ). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Martin Mercer’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, ARQ Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$236m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.2m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$616k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from AU$141m to AU$564m, and the median CEO compensation was AU$779k.

It would therefore appear that ARQ Group Limited pays Martin Mercer more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at ARQ Group has changed from year to year.

Is ARQ Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years ARQ Group Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 13% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 24%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Has ARQ Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

ARQ Group Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 3.3% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn’t be too disappointed. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount ARQ Group Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we’d recommend further research on management. So you may want to check if insiders are buying ARQ Group shares with their own money (free access).

