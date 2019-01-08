How Much Of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Arthur J. Gallagher is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$13b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AJG.

See our latest analysis for Arthur J. Gallagher

NYSE:AJG Ownership Summary January 8th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arthur J. Gallagher?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Arthur J. Gallagher does have institutional investors; and they hold 84% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Arthur J. Gallagher’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:AJG Income Statement Export January 8th 19 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Arthur J. Gallagher. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Arthur J. Gallagher

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.