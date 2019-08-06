How Much Are Arts Optical International Holdings Limited (HKG:1120) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Arts Optical International Holdings Limited (HKG:1120).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Arts Optical International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Executive Chairman Hoi Ying Ng for HK$5.0m worth of shares, at about HK$1.92 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$1.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid HK$5.2m for 2.7m shares. But insiders sold 50000 shares worth HK$92k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Arts Optical International Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Arts Optical International Holdings insiders own about HK$387m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Arts Optical International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Arts Optical International Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Arts Optical International Holdings insiders think the business has merit. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.