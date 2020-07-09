How Much Of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

AstraZeneca has a market capitalization of UK£113b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AstraZeneca.

See our latest analysis for AstraZeneca

LSE:AZN Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AstraZeneca?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AstraZeneca already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AstraZeneca, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:AZN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AstraZeneca. Capital Research and Management Company is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.6% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.