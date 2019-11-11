How Much Are Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurania Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & CEO Keith Barron for CA$1.1m worth of shares, at about CA$2.70 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$2.55. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Keith Barron was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Keith Barron bought 1014482 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$2.70. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aurania Resources insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about CA$55m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aurania Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Aurania Resources. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Aurania Resources, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

