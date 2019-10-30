How Much Are AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

AutoWeb Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director José Vargas bought US$173k worth of shares at a price of US$2.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.44. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the AutoWeb insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 89254 shares for US$198k. But they sold 7500 for US$27k. In total, AutoWeb insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AUTO Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of AutoWeb

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.5% of AutoWeb shares, worth about US$2.4m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AutoWeb Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if AutoWeb insiders bought more shares in the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for AutoWeb.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.