How Much the Average Person Paid in Taxes the Year You Were Born

George Malone
·11 min read
Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's tax time, which certainly causes some headaches. As you're filling out your 1040, you might be wondering how much taxes have changed over the years.

It's safe to say the numbers for federal income taxes have changed dramatically -- both the taxes paid, but also household median income. Take a trip back in time by reading on, and see how much the average person paid in federal taxes the year you were born.

Last updated: Oct. 22, 2021

AJ_Watt / Getty Images
AJ_Watt / Getty Images

1960

  • Household Median Income: $5,620

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,058

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,074

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.11%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1961

  • Household Median Income: $5,737

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,163

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,099

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.16%

princessdlaf / iStock.com
princessdlaf / iStock.com

1962

  • Household Median Income: $5,956

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,360

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,146

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.25%

Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1963

  • Household Median Income: $6,249

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,624

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,210

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.36%

diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1964

  • Household Median Income: $6,569

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,912

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,136

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.29%

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

1965

  • Household Median Income: $6,957

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $6,261

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,117

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.06%

davidf / Getty Images/iStockphoto
davidf / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1966

  • Household Median Income: $7,500

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $6,750

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,225

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.33%

kupicoo / Getty Images
kupicoo / Getty Images

1967

  • Household Median Income: $7,933

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $7,140

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,311

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.52%

Indypendenz / Shutterstock.com
Indypendenz / Shutterstock.com

1968

  • Household Median Income: $8,632

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $7,769

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,449

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.79%

Rawpixel Ltd / iStock.com
Rawpixel Ltd / iStock.com

1969

  • Household Median Income: $9,433

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $8,490

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,623

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.20%

Kinga / Shutterstock.com
Kinga / Shutterstock.com

1970

  • Household Median Income: $9,867

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $8,767

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,660

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.55%

mdilsiz / iStock.com
mdilsiz / iStock.com

1971

  • Household Median Income: $10,285

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,235

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,764

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.15%

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

1972

  • Household Median Income: $11,116

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,816

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,898

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.07%

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

1973

  • Household Median Income: $12,050

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,750

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,128

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.66%

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

1974

  • Household Median Income: $11,100

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,800

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,894

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.06%

mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1975

  • Household Median Income: $11,800

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,200

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,990

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.86%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1976

  • Household Median Income: $12,686

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,986

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,187

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.24%

Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images
Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images

1977

  • Household Median Income: $13,572

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $11,372

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,750

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.89%

emmgunn / iStock.com
emmgunn / iStock.com

1978

  • Household Median Income: $15,064

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $12,864

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,106

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.98%

AtnoYdur / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AtnoYdur / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1979

  • Household Median Income: $16,461

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $14,161

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,275

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.82%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1980

  • Household Median Income: $17,710

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $15,410

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,583

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 26%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 14.58%

how-to-file-taxes-for-a-deceased-relative.jpg
how-to-file-taxes-for-a-deceased-relative.jpg

1981

  • Household Median Income: $19,074

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $16,774

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,937

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 26%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 15.40%

David Sacks / Getty Images
David Sacks / Getty Images

1982

  • Household Median Income: $20,171

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $17,871

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,882

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 14.29%

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

1983

  • Household Median Income: $20,885

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $18,585

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,768

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.25%

kali9 / Getty Images
kali9 / Getty Images

1984

  • Household Median Income: $22,415

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $20,115

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,994

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.36%

Geber86 / Getty Images
Geber86 / Getty Images

1985

  • Household Median Income: $23,618

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $21,218

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,184

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.48%

mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1986

  • Household Median Income: $24,897

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $22,417

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,401

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.66%

Geber86 / iStock.com
Geber86 / iStock.com

1987

  • Household Median Income: $26,061

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $23,521

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,496

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 28%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.41%

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

1988

  • Household Median Income: $27,225

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $22,825

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,424

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.58%

RomanR / Shutterstock.com
RomanR / Shutterstock.com

1989

  • Household Median Income: $28,906

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $24,356

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,653

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.64%

Milan_Jovic / Getty Images
Milan_Jovic / Getty Images

1990

  • Household Median Income: $29,943

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,193

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,779

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.62%

Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1991

  • Household Median Income: $30,126

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,126

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,769

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.51%

mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

1992

  • Household Median Income: $30,636

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,386

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,808

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.43%

MartinPrescott / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MartinPrescott / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1993

  • Household Median Income: $31,241

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,791

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,869

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.38%

vladans / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vladans / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1994

  • Household Median Income: $32,264

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $26,664

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,000

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.40%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1995

  • Household Median Income: $34,076

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $28,326

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,249

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.47%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1996

  • Household Median Income: $35,492

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $29,592

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,439

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.51%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1997

  • Household Median Income: $37,005

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $30,955

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,643

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.55%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1998

  • Household Median Income: $38,885

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $32,635

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,895

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.59%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1999

  • Household Median Income: $40,696

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $34,346

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,152

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.66%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2000

  • Household Median Income: $41,990

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,540

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,382

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 28%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.82%

Anchiy / Getty Images
Anchiy / Getty Images

2001

  • Household Median Income: $42,228

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,578

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,337

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.64%

Blend Images / JGI / Jamie Grill
Blend Images / JGI / Jamie Grill

2002

  • Household Median Income: $42,409

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,509

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,826

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.38%

elenaleonova / iStock.com
elenaleonova / iStock.com

2003

  • Household Median Income: $43,318

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $36,318

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,948

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.42%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2004

  • Household Median Income: $44,334

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $37,184

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,068

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.43%

RichVintage / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RichVintage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2005

  • Household Median Income: $46,326

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $39,026

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,331

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.51%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2006

  • Household Median Income: $48,201

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $40,651

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,560

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.54%

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

2007

  • Household Median Income: $50,233

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,383

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,797

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.54%

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

2008

  • Household Median Income: $50,303

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,303

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,773

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.48%

Steve Debenport / Getty Images
Steve Debenport / Getty Images

2009

  • Household Median Income: $49,777

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $41,427

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,617

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.28%

mediaphotos / iStock.com
mediaphotos / iStock.com

2010

  • Household Median Income: $49,276

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $40,876

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,534

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.23%

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

2011

  • Household Median Income: $50,054

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $41,554

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,626

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.24%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2012

  • Household Median Income: $51,017

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,317

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,728

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.23%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2013

  • Household Median Income: $51,939

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,989

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,811

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.19%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2014

  • Household Median Income: $53,657

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $44,557

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,036

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.25%

can-you-deduct-your-moving-expenses-from-your-taxes.jpg
can-you-deduct-your-moving-expenses-from-your-taxes.jpg

2015

  • Household Median Income: $56,516

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $47,266

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,432

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.38%

UberImages / Getty Images
UberImages / Getty Images

2016

  • Household Median Income: $59,039

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $49,739

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,798

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.52%

Pixabay / Pexels
Pixabay / Pexels

2017

  • Household Median Income: $61,136

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $51,786

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $7,199

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.78%

RomanR / Shutterstock.com
RomanR / Shutterstock.com

2018

  • Household Median Income: $63,179

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $45,179

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,097

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 9.65%

nicexray / iStock.com
nicexray / iStock.com

2019

  • Household Median Income: $68,703

  • Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $50,353

  • Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,770

  • Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 12%

  • Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 8.40%

More From GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates used the US Census Bureau’s historical income data and Current Population Survey to source the median family income in America from 1960-1973 and the median household income in America from 1974 – 2019. With these figures, GOBankingRates then found each corresponding year's standard deduction for a head of household, as sourced from TaxPolicyCenter.org, to find each year’s (1) taxable income for the median household. GOBankingRates then used an in-house income tax calculator as well as Tax Foundation’s archive of federal income tax brackets to find: (2) federal income taxes paid; (3) marginal federal income tax rate; and (4) effective federal income tax rate for a household with the national median income each year. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.

