How Much the Average Person Paid in Taxes the Year You Were Born
It's tax time, which certainly causes some headaches. As you're filling out your 1040, you might be wondering how much taxes have changed over the years.
It's safe to say the numbers for federal income taxes have changed dramatically -- both the taxes paid, but also household median income. Take a trip back in time by reading on, and see how much the average person paid in federal taxes the year you were born.
Last updated: Oct. 22, 2021
1960
Household Median Income: $5,620
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,058
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,074
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.11%
1961
Household Median Income: $5,737
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,163
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,099
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.16%
1962
Household Median Income: $5,956
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,360
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,146
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.25%
1963
Household Median Income: $6,249
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,624
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,210
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.36%
1964
Household Median Income: $6,569
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,912
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,136
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.29%
1965
Household Median Income: $6,957
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $6,261
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,117
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.06%
1966
Household Median Income: $7,500
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $6,750
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,225
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.33%
1967
Household Median Income: $7,933
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $7,140
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,311
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.52%
1968
Household Median Income: $8,632
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $7,769
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,449
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.79%
1969
Household Median Income: $9,433
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $8,490
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,623
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.20%
1970
Household Median Income: $9,867
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $8,767
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,660
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.55%
1971
Household Median Income: $10,285
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,235
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,764
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.15%
1972
Household Median Income: $11,116
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,816
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,898
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.07%
1973
Household Median Income: $12,050
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,750
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,128
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.66%
1974
Household Median Income: $11,100
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,800
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,894
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.06%
1975
Household Median Income: $11,800
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,200
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,990
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.86%
1976
Household Median Income: $12,686
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,986
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,187
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.24%
1977
Household Median Income: $13,572
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $11,372
Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,750
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.89%
1978
Household Median Income: $15,064
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $12,864
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,106
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.98%
1979
Household Median Income: $16,461
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $14,161
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,275
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.82%
1980
Household Median Income: $17,710
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $15,410
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,583
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 26%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 14.58%
1981
Household Median Income: $19,074
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $16,774
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,937
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 26%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 15.40%
1982
Household Median Income: $20,171
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $17,871
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,882
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 14.29%
1983
Household Median Income: $20,885
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $18,585
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,768
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.25%
1984
Household Median Income: $22,415
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $20,115
Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,994
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.36%
1985
Household Median Income: $23,618
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $21,218
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,184
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.48%
1986
Household Median Income: $24,897
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $22,417
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,401
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.66%
1987
Household Median Income: $26,061
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $23,521
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,496
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 28%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.41%
1988
Household Median Income: $27,225
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $22,825
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,424
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.58%
1989
Household Median Income: $28,906
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $24,356
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,653
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.64%
1990
Household Median Income: $29,943
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,193
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,779
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.62%
1991
Household Median Income: $30,126
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,126
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,769
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.51%
1992
Household Median Income: $30,636
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,386
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,808
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.43%
1993
Household Median Income: $31,241
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,791
Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,869
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.38%
1994
Household Median Income: $32,264
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $26,664
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,000
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.40%
1995
Household Median Income: $34,076
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $28,326
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,249
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.47%
1996
Household Median Income: $35,492
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $29,592
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,439
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.51%
1997
Household Median Income: $37,005
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $30,955
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,643
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.55%
1998
Household Median Income: $38,885
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $32,635
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,895
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.59%
1999
Household Median Income: $40,696
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $34,346
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,152
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.66%
2000
Household Median Income: $41,990
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,540
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,382
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 28%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.82%
2001
Household Median Income: $42,228
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,578
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,337
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.64%
2002
Household Median Income: $42,409
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,509
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,826
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.38%
2003
Household Median Income: $43,318
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $36,318
Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,948
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.42%
2004
Household Median Income: $44,334
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $37,184
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,068
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.43%
2005
Household Median Income: $46,326
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $39,026
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,331
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.51%
2006
Household Median Income: $48,201
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $40,651
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,560
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.54%
2007
Household Median Income: $50,233
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,383
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,797
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.54%
2008
Household Median Income: $50,303
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,303
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,773
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.48%
2009
Household Median Income: $49,777
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $41,427
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,617
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.28%
2010
Household Median Income: $49,276
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $40,876
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,534
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.23%
2011
Household Median Income: $50,054
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $41,554
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,626
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.24%
2012
Household Median Income: $51,017
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,317
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,728
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.23%
2013
Household Median Income: $51,939
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,989
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,811
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.19%
2014
Household Median Income: $53,657
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $44,557
Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,036
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.25%
2015
Household Median Income: $56,516
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $47,266
Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,432
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.38%
2016
Household Median Income: $59,039
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $49,739
Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,798
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.52%
2017
Household Median Income: $61,136
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $51,786
Federal Income Tax Paid: $7,199
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.78%
2018
Household Median Income: $63,179
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $45,179
Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,097
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 9.65%
2019
Household Median Income: $68,703
Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $50,353
Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,770
Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 12%
Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 8.40%
GOBankingRates used the US Census Bureau’s historical income data and Current Population Survey to source the median family income in America from 1960-1973 and the median household income in America from 1974 – 2019. With these figures, GOBankingRates then found each corresponding year's standard deduction for a head of household, as sourced from TaxPolicyCenter.org, to find each year’s (1) taxable income for the median household. GOBankingRates then used an in-house income tax calculator as well as Tax Foundation’s archive of federal income tax brackets to find: (2) federal income taxes paid; (3) marginal federal income tax rate; and (4) effective federal income tax rate for a household with the national median income each year. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person Paid in Taxes the Year You Were Born