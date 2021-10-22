How Much the Average Person Paid in Taxes the Year You Were Born

Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's tax time, which certainly causes some headaches. As you're filling out your 1040, you might be wondering how much taxes have changed over the years.

It's safe to say the numbers for federal income taxes have changed dramatically -- both the taxes paid, but also household median income. Take a trip back in time by reading on, and see how much the average person paid in federal taxes the year you were born.

Last updated: Oct. 22, 2021

1960

Household Median Income: $5,620

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,058

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,074

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.11%

1961

Household Median Income: $5,737

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,163

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,099

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.16%

1962

Household Median Income: $5,956

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,360

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,146

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.25%

1963

Household Median Income: $6,249

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,624

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,210

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.36%

1964

Household Median Income: $6,569

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $5,912

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,136

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.29%

1965

Household Median Income: $6,957

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $6,261

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,117

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.06%

1966

Household Median Income: $7,500

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $6,750

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,225

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.33%

1967

Household Median Income: $7,933

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $7,140

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,311

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.52%

1968

Household Median Income: $8,632

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $7,769

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,449

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 22%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.79%

1969

Household Median Income: $9,433

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $8,490

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,623

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.20%

1970

Household Median Income: $9,867

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $8,767

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,660

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 19.55%

1971

Household Median Income: $10,285

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,235

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,764

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.15%

1972

Household Median Income: $11,116

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,816

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,898

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.07%

1973

Household Median Income: $12,050

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,750

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,128

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.66%

1974

Household Median Income: $11,100

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $9,800

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,894

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.06%

1975

Household Median Income: $11,800

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,200

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,990

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 16.86%

1976

Household Median Income: $12,686

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $10,986

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,187

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 17.24%

1977

Household Median Income: $13,572

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $11,372

Federal Income Tax Paid: $1,750

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.89%

1978

Household Median Income: $15,064

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $12,864

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,106

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.98%

1979

Household Median Income: $16,461

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $14,161

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,275

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.82%

1980

Household Median Income: $17,710

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $15,410

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,583

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 26%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 14.58%

1981

Household Median Income: $19,074

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $16,774

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,937

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 26%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 15.40%

1982

Household Median Income: $20,171

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $17,871

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,882

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 23%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 14.29%

1983

Household Median Income: $20,885

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $18,585

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,768

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.25%

1984

Household Median Income: $22,415

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $20,115

Federal Income Tax Paid: $2,994

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.36%

1985

Household Median Income: $23,618

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $21,218

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,184

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.48%

1986

Household Median Income: $24,897

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $22,417

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,401

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 24%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.66%

1987

Household Median Income: $26,061

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $23,521

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,496

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 28%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 13.41%

1988

Household Median Income: $27,225

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $22,825

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,424

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.58%

1989

Household Median Income: $28,906

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $24,356

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,653

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.64%

1990

Household Median Income: $29,943

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,193

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,779

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.62%

1991

Household Median Income: $30,126

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,126

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,769

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.51%

1992

Household Median Income: $30,636

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,386

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,808

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.43%

1993

Household Median Income: $31,241

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $25,791

Federal Income Tax Paid: $3,869

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.38%

1994

Household Median Income: $32,264

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $26,664

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,000

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.40%

1995

Household Median Income: $34,076

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $28,326

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,249

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.47%

1996

Household Median Income: $35,492

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $29,592

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,439

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.51%

1997

Household Median Income: $37,005

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $30,955

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,643

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.55%

1998

Household Median Income: $38,885

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $32,635

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,895

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.59%

1999

Household Median Income: $40,696

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $34,346

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,152

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.66%

2000

Household Median Income: $41,990

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,540

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,382

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 28%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.82%

2001

Household Median Income: $42,228

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,578

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,337

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 12.64%

2002

Household Median Income: $42,409

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $35,509

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,826

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.38%

2003

Household Median Income: $43,318

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $36,318

Federal Income Tax Paid: $4,948

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.42%

2004

Household Median Income: $44,334

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $37,184

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,068

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.43%

2005

Household Median Income: $46,326

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $39,026

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,331

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.51%

2006

Household Median Income: $48,201

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $40,651

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,560

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.54%

2007

Household Median Income: $50,233

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,383

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,797

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.54%

2008

Household Median Income: $50,303

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,303

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,773

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.48%

2009

Household Median Income: $49,777

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $41,427

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,617

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.28%

2010

Household Median Income: $49,276

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $40,876

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,534

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.23%

2011

Household Median Income: $50,054

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $41,554

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,626

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.24%

2012

Household Median Income: $51,017

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,317

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,728

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.23%

2013

Household Median Income: $51,939

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $42,989

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,811

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.19%

2014

Household Median Income: $53,657

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $44,557

Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,036

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.25%

2015

Household Median Income: $56,516

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $47,266

Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,432

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.38%

2016

Household Median Income: $59,039

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $49,739

Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,798

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.52%

2017

Household Median Income: $61,136

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $51,786

Federal Income Tax Paid: $7,199

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 11.78%

2018

Household Median Income: $63,179

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $45,179

Federal Income Tax Paid: $6,097

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 15%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 9.65%

2019

Household Median Income: $68,703

Taxable Income after Standard Deduction: $50,353

Federal Income Tax Paid: $5,770

Marginal Federal Income Tax Rate: 12%

Effective Federal Income Tax Rate: 8.40%

GOBankingRates used the US Census Bureau’s historical income data and Current Population Survey to source the median family income in America from 1960-1973 and the median household income in America from 1974 – 2019. With these figures, GOBankingRates then found each corresponding year's standard deduction for a head of household, as sourced from TaxPolicyCenter.org, to find each year’s (1) taxable income for the median household. GOBankingRates then used an in-house income tax calculator as well as Tax Foundation’s archive of federal income tax brackets to find: (2) federal income taxes paid; (3) marginal federal income tax rate; and (4) effective federal income tax rate for a household with the national median income each year. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person Paid in Taxes the Year You Were Born