How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes

gradyreese / Getty Images

Nobody enjoys paying taxes, but not everyone pays the same amount of taxes, based on factors such as how much you earn, whether you file your taxes singly or jointly, and which state you live in. The difference in how much people pay in taxes isn't that different from one state to the next, except for in those states that don't have a state tax, or those with exceptionally high tax rates.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 600, Make These 3 Moves ASAP

As one might expect, the highest tax in raw dollar figures is in Hawaii, where single filers pay an average of $24,687 based on a median income of $88,005. Other high-tax states include coastal states such as Maryland and California, where single filers pay an average of $23,548 and $21,572, respectively.

However, looking at the dollar amounts doesn't give us the whole story. Incomes vary widely around the country, meaning if someone pays more in taxes, it doesn't necessarily mean taxes are eating up a greater percentage of their income.

For instance, single filers in Mississippi pay an average of $9,609, which is the lowest in the country. However, that is an effective tax rate of 19.57%. Meanwhile, single filers in Texas pay an average of $12,221, but that is an effective tax rate of 18.15% there.

That's why it's important to look at all of the data and not just how much you pay. The reality is that your tax rate may be lower than you think. Let's take a closer look at all 50 states, keeping in mind you can find your tax rate by dividing income taxes paid by household income.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Median household income: $54,943

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,496

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,324

Take Our Poll: How Big of a Sign-Up Bonus Would It Take for You To Change Banks?

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Median household income: $80,287

Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,066

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,012

Story continues

Arpad Benedek / iStock.com

Arizona

Median household income: $65,913

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,127

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,188

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Median household income: $52,123

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,771

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,889

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

California

Median household income: $84,097

Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,572

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,764

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Median household income: $80,184

Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,094

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,462

Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Median household income: $83,572

Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,185

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,437

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Median household income: $72,724

Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,392

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,880

Shutterstock.com

Florida

Median household income: $61,777

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,577

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,375

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto

Georgia

Median household income: $65,030

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,798

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,111

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Median household income: $88,005

Single filing total income taxes paid: $24,687

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,977

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Median household income: $63,377

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,976

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,863

Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Median household income: $72,563

Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,367

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,087

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Median household income: $61,944

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,578

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,359

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Median household income: $65,429

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,974

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,933

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

Median household income: $64,521

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,412

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,237

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Median household income: $55,454

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,385

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,378

travelview / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Median household income: $53,571

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,341

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,225

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Median household income: $63,182

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,166

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,819

John Greim/Shutterstock

Maryland

Median household income: $91,431

Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,548

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,269

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Median household income: $89,026

Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,107

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,180

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

Median household income: $63,202

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,686

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,341

Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Median household income: $77,706

Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,301

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,440

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Median household income: $49,111

Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,609

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,624

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Median household income: $61,043

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,723

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,908

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Median household income: $60,560

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,408

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,001

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Median household income: $66,644

Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,071

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,244

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Median household income: $65,686

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,736

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,143

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Median household income: $83,449

Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,003

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,634

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Median household income: $89,703

Single filing total income taxes paid: $22,447

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,044

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Median household income: $54,020

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,466

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,821

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Median household income: $75,157

Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,260

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,033

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Median household income: $60,516

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,472

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,790

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

Median household income: $68,131

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,206

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,089

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Median household income: $61,938

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,730

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,512

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

Median household income: $56,956

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,525

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,175

Melissa Kopka / iStock.com

Oregon

Median household income: $70,084

Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,704

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,202

benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $67,587

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,375

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,591

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Median household income: $74,489

Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,791

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,969

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Median household income: $58,234

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,186

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,397

James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Median household income: $63,920

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,213

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,796

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Median household income: $58,516

Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,616

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,734

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Texas

Median household income: $67,321

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,221

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,465

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

Median household income: $79,133

Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,603

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,626

mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Median household income: $67,674

Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,043

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,376

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Median household income: $80,615

Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,282

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,937

RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Median household income: $82,400

Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,693

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,428

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Median household income: $50,884

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,345

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,463

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Wisconsin

Median household income: $67,080

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,773

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,407

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Median household income: $66,432

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,465

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,535

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state's median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state's median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 25 2023.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes