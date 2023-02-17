How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes

Bob Haegele
·7 min read
gradyreese / Getty Images
gradyreese / Getty Images

Nobody enjoys paying taxes, but not everyone pays the same amount of taxes, based on factors such as how much you earn, whether you file your taxes singly or jointly, and which state you live in. The difference in how much people pay in taxes isn't that different from one state to the next, except for in those states that don't have a state tax, or those with exceptionally high tax rates.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 600, Make These 3 Moves ASAP

As one might expect, the highest tax in raw dollar figures is in Hawaii, where single filers pay an average of $24,687 based on a median income of $88,005. Other high-tax states include coastal states such as Maryland and California, where single filers pay an average of $23,548 and $21,572, respectively.

However, looking at the dollar amounts doesn't give us the whole story. Incomes vary widely around the country, meaning if someone pays more in taxes, it doesn't necessarily mean taxes are eating up a greater percentage of their income.

For instance, single filers in Mississippi pay an average of $9,609, which is the lowest in the country. However, that is an effective tax rate of 19.57%. Meanwhile, single filers in Texas pay an average of $12,221, but that is an effective tax rate of 18.15% there.

That's why it's important to look at all of the data and not just how much you pay. The reality is that your tax rate may be lower than you think. Let's take a closer look at all 50 states, keeping in mind you can find your tax rate by dividing income taxes paid by household income.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Median household income: $54,943

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,496

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,324

Take Our Poll: How Big of a Sign-Up Bonus Would It Take for You To Change Banks?

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Median household income: $80,287

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,066

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,012

Arpad Benedek / iStock.com
Arpad Benedek / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Median household income: $65,913

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,127

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,188

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $52,123

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,771

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,889

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Median household income: $84,097

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,572

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,764

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median household income: $80,184

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,094

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,462

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $83,572

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,185

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,437

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median household income: $72,724

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,392

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,880

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Median household income: $61,777

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,577

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,375

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto
Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto

Georgia

  • Median household income: $65,030

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,798

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,111

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $88,005

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $24,687

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,977

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Median household income: $63,377

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,976

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,863

Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com
Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Median household income: $72,563

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,367

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,087

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median household income: $61,944

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,578

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,359

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median household income: $65,429

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,974

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,933

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Median household income: $64,521

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,412

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,237

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $55,454

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,385

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,378

travelview / Shutterstock.com
travelview / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $53,571

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,341

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,225

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median household income: $63,182

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,166

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,819

John Greim/Shutterstock
John Greim/Shutterstock

Maryland

  • Median household income: $91,431

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,548

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,269

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com
Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $89,026

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,107

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,180

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Median household income: $63,202

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,686

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,341

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $77,706

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,301

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,440

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $49,111

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,609

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,624

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Median household income: $61,043

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,723

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,908

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Median household income: $60,560

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,408

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,001

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $66,644

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,071

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,244

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median household income: $65,686

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,736

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,143

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $83,449

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,003

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,634

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $89,703

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $22,447

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,044

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $54,020

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,466

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid:  $7,821

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median household income: $75,157

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,260

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,033

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $60,516

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,472

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,790

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $68,131

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,206

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,089

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median household income: $61,938

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,730

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,512

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $56,956

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,525

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid:  $9,175

Melissa Kopka / iStock.com
Melissa Kopka / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Median household income: $70,084

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,704

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,202

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $67,587

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,375

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,591

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $74,489

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,791

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,969

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $58,234

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,186

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,397

James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com
James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $63,920

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,213

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,796

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $58,516

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,616

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,734

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Texas

  • Median household income: $67,321

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,221

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,465

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

  • Median household income: $79,133

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,603

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,626

mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com
mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Median household income: $67,674

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,043

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,376

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Median household income: $80,615

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,282

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,937

RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median household income: $82,400

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,693

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,428

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $50,884

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,345

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,463

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $67,080

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,773

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,407

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $66,432

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,465

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,535

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state's median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state's median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 25 2023.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes

Recommended Stories