How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes
Nobody enjoys paying taxes, but not everyone pays the same amount of taxes, based on factors such as how much you earn, whether you file your taxes singly or jointly, and which state you live in. The difference in how much people pay in taxes isn't that different from one state to the next, except for in those states that don't have a state tax, or those with exceptionally high tax rates.
As one might expect, the highest tax in raw dollar figures is in Hawaii, where single filers pay an average of $24,687 based on a median income of $88,005. Other high-tax states include coastal states such as Maryland and California, where single filers pay an average of $23,548 and $21,572, respectively.
However, looking at the dollar amounts doesn't give us the whole story. Incomes vary widely around the country, meaning if someone pays more in taxes, it doesn't necessarily mean taxes are eating up a greater percentage of their income.
For instance, single filers in Mississippi pay an average of $9,609, which is the lowest in the country. However, that is an effective tax rate of 19.57%. Meanwhile, single filers in Texas pay an average of $12,221, but that is an effective tax rate of 18.15% there.
That's why it's important to look at all of the data and not just how much you pay. The reality is that your tax rate may be lower than you think. Let's take a closer look at all 50 states, keeping in mind you can find your tax rate by dividing income taxes paid by household income.
Alabama
Median household income: $54,943
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,496
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,324
Alaska
Median household income: $80,287
Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,066
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,012
Arizona
Median household income: $65,913
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,127
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,188
Arkansas
Median household income: $52,123
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,771
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,889
California
Median household income: $84,097
Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,572
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,764
Colorado
Median household income: $80,184
Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,094
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,462
Connecticut
Median household income: $83,572
Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,185
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,437
Delaware
Median household income: $72,724
Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,392
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,880
Florida
Median household income: $61,777
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,577
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,375
Georgia
Median household income: $65,030
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,798
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,111
Hawaii
Median household income: $88,005
Single filing total income taxes paid: $24,687
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,977
Idaho
Median household income: $63,377
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,976
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,863
Illinois
Median household income: $72,563
Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,367
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,087
Indiana
Median household income: $61,944
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,578
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,359
Iowa
Median household income: $65,429
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,974
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,933
Kansas
Median household income: $64,521
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,412
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,237
Kentucky
Median household income: $55,454
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,385
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,378
Louisiana
Median household income: $53,571
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,341
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,225
Maine
Median household income: $63,182
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,166
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,819
Maryland
Median household income: $91,431
Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,548
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,269
Massachusetts
Median household income: $89,026
Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,107
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,180
Michigan
Median household income: $63,202
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,686
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,341
Minnesota
Median household income: $77,706
Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,301
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,440
Mississippi
Median household income: $49,111
Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,609
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,624
Missouri
Median household income: $61,043
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,723
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,908
Montana
Median household income: $60,560
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,408
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,001
Nebraska
Median household income: $66,644
Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,071
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,244
Nevada
Median household income: $65,686
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,736
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,143
New Hampshire
Median household income: $83,449
Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,003
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,634
New Jersey
Median household income: $89,703
Single filing total income taxes paid: $22,447
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,044
New Mexico
Median household income: $54,020
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,466
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,821
New York
Median household income: $75,157
Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,260
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,033
North Carolina
Median household income: $60,516
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,472
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,790
North Dakota
Median household income: $68,131
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,206
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,089
Ohio
Median household income: $61,938
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,730
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,512
Oklahoma
Median household income: $56,956
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,525
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,175
Oregon
Median household income: $70,084
Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,704
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,202
Pennsylvania
Median household income: $67,587
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,375
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,591
Rhode Island
Median household income: $74,489
Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,791
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,969
South Carolina
Median household income: $58,234
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,186
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,397
South Dakota
Median household income: $63,920
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,213
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,796
Tennessee
Median household income: $58,516
Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,616
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,734
Texas
Median household income: $67,321
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,221
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,465
Utah
Median household income: $79,133
Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,603
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,626
Vermont
Median household income: $67,674
Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,043
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,376
Virginia
Median household income: $80,615
Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,282
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,937
Washington
Median household income: $82,400
Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,693
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,428
West Virginia
Median household income: $50,884
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,345
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,463
Wisconsin
Median household income: $67,080
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,773
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,407
Wyoming
Median household income: $66,432
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,465
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,535
Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state's median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state's median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 25 2023.
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes