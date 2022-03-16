How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes
Taxes are something people don't enjoy paying, but it helps to keep things in perspective. With the exception of states with the the very highest rates, the difference in how much people pay in taxes isn't that different from one state to the next.
As one might expect, the highest tax in raw dollar figures is in Hawaii, where single filers pay an average of $24,582. Other high-tax states include coastal states such as Maryland and California, where single filers pay an average of $23,133 and $21,859, respectively.
However, looking at the dollar amounts doesn't give us the whole story. Incomes vary widely around the country, meaning if someone pays more in taxes, it doesn't necessarily mean taxes are eating up a greater percentage of their income.
For instance, single filers in Mississippi pay an average of $9,471, which is the lowest in the country. However, that is an effective tax rate of 20%. Meanwhile, single filers in Texas pay an average of $12,346, but that is an effective tax rate of 18.70% there.
That's why it's important to look at all of the data and not just how much you pay. The reality is that your tax rate may be lower than you think. Let's take a closer look at all 50 states, keeping in mind you can find your tax rate by dividing income taxes paid by household income.
Mississippi
Median household income: $47,247
Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,471
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,597
Tennessee
Median household income: $56,951
Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,654
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,672
Louisiana
Median household income: $51,730
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,022
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,044
West Virginia
Median household income: $49,400
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,087
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,327
New Mexico
Median household income: $52,059
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,108
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,585
Arkansas
Median household income: $51,183
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,158
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,278
South Dakota
Median household income: $60,643
Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,748
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,397
Florida
Median household income: $61,736
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,073
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,612
Oklahoma
Median household income: $54,536
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,075
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,860
Alabama
Median household income: $53,956
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,376
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,327
Kentucky
Median household income: $54,191
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,464
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,571
North Dakota
Median household income: $61,987
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,777
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,058
Ohio
Median household income: $60,338
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,839
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,519
Nevada
Median household income: $64,574
Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,914
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,170
South Carolina
Median household income: $56,973
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,219
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,328
Texas
Median household income: $66,031
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,346
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,456
Wyoming
Median household income: $66,432
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,465
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,535
Missouri
Median household income: $58,838
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,508
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,639
Montana
Median household income: $57,211
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,761
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,423
Indiana
Median household income: $60,813
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,763
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,395
North Carolina
Median household income: $59,580
Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,998
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,188
Maine
Median household income: $58,782
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,080
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,945
Arizona
Median household income: $64,777
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,520
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,237
Michigan
Median household income: $61,497
Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,616
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,180
Pennsylvania
Median household income: $64,910
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,007
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,229
Iowa
Median household income: $62,209
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,521
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,782
Kansas
Median household income: $63,321
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,524
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,210
Idaho
Median household income: $62,774
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,567
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,840
Georgia
Median household income: $62,844
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,579
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,864
Nebraska
Median household income: $64,591
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,940
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,037
Wisconsin
Median household income: $64,868
Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,977
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,479
Vermont
Median household income: $67,428
Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,511
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,570
Alaska
Median household income: $80,197
Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,546
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,240
Washington
Median household income: $80,408
Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,609
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,281
Delaware
Median household income: $70,911
Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,242
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,650
Illinois
Median household income: $71,240
Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,417
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,006
Rhode Island
Median household income: $75,682
Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,721
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,512
New York
Median household income: $73,398
Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,305
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,871
Oregon
Median household income: $67,927
Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,564
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,027
Colorado
Median household income: $77,673
Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,795
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,317
Minnesota
Median household income: $75,523
Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,054
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,183
Utah
Median household income: $77,827
Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,659
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,552
Virginia
Median household income: $79,217
Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,295
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,827
Connecticut
Median household income: $79,719
Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,340
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,732
New Hampshire
Median household income: $80,972
Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,825
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,441
California
Median household income: $83,056
Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,859
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,903
New Jersey
Median household income: $87,016
Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,987
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,613
Massachusetts
Median household income: $87,328
Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,027
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,007
Maryland
Median household income: $88,742
Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,133
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $17,861
Hawaii
Median household income: $86,391
Single filing total income taxes paid: $24,582
Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,777
Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state's median household income as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey 1-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state's median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan., 24 2022.
