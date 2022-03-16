How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Taxes are something people don't enjoy paying, but it helps to keep things in perspective. With the exception of states with the the very highest rates, the difference in how much people pay in taxes isn't that different from one state to the next.

Taxes in 2022: Find Out Everything You Need To Know About Filing, Refunds and More

Important: Major Tax Changes for 2022 You Need To Know

As one might expect, the highest tax in raw dollar figures is in Hawaii, where single filers pay an average of $24,582. Other high-tax states include coastal states such as Maryland and California, where single filers pay an average of $23,133 and $21,859, respectively.

However, looking at the dollar amounts doesn't give us the whole story. Incomes vary widely around the country, meaning if someone pays more in taxes, it doesn't necessarily mean taxes are eating up a greater percentage of their income.

For instance, single filers in Mississippi pay an average of $9,471, which is the lowest in the country. However, that is an effective tax rate of 20%. Meanwhile, single filers in Texas pay an average of $12,346, but that is an effective tax rate of 18.70% there.

That's why it's important to look at all of the data and not just how much you pay. The reality is that your tax rate may be lower than you think. Let's take a closer look at all 50 states, keeping in mind you can find your tax rate by dividing income taxes paid by household income.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Median household income: $47,247

Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,471

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,597

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Median household income: $56,951

Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,654

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,672

travelview / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Median household income: $51,730

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,022

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,044

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Median household income: $49,400

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,087

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,327

Story continues

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Median household income: $52,059

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,108

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,585

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Median household income: $51,183

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,158

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,278

James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Median household income: $60,643

Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,748

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,397

Shutterstock.com

Florida

Median household income: $61,736

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,073

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,612

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

Median household income: $54,536

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,075

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,860

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Median household income: $53,956

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,376

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,327

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Median household income: $54,191

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,464

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,571

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

Median household income: $61,987

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,777

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,058

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Median household income: $60,338

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,839

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,519

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Median household income: $64,574

Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,914

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,170

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Median household income: $56,973

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,219

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,328

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Texas

Median household income: $66,031

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,346

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,456

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Median household income: $66,432

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,465

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,535

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Median household income: $58,838

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,508

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,639

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Median household income: $57,211

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,761

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,423

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Median household income: $60,813

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,763

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,395

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Median household income: $59,580

Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,998

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,188

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Median household income: $58,782

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,080

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,945

Arpad Benedek / iStock.com

Arizona

Median household income: $64,777

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,520

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,237

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

Median household income: $61,497

Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,616

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,180

benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $64,910

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,007

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,229

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Median household income: $62,209

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,521

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,782

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

Median household income: $63,321

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,524

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,210

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Median household income: $62,774

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,567

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,840

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto

Georgia

Median household income: $62,844

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,579

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,864

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Median household income: $64,591

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,940

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,037

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Wisconsin

Median household income: $64,868

Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,977

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,479

mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Median household income: $67,428

Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,511

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,570

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Median household income: $80,197

Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,546

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,240

RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Median household income: $80,408

Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,609

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,281

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Median household income: $70,911

Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,242

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,650

Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Median household income: $71,240

Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,417

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,006

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Median household income: $75,682

Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,721

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,512

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Median household income: $73,398

Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,305

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,871

Melissa Kopka / iStock.com

Oregon

Median household income: $67,927

Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,564

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,027

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Median household income: $77,673

Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,795

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,317

Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Median household income: $75,523

Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,054

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,183

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

Median household income: $77,827

Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,659

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,552

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Median household income: $79,217

Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,295

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,827

Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Median household income: $79,719

Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,340

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,732

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Median household income: $80,972

Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,825

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,441

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

California

Median household income: $83,056

Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,859

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,903

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Median household income: $87,016

Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,987

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,613

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Median household income: $87,328

Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,027

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,007

John Greim/Shutterstock

Maryland

Median household income: $88,742

Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,133

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $17,861

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Median household income: $86,391

Single filing total income taxes paid: $24,582

Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,777

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state's median household income as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey 1-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state's median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan., 24 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes