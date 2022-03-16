How Much the Average Person From Your State Will Pay in Taxes

Taxes are something people don't enjoy paying, but it helps to keep things in perspective. With the exception of states with the the very highest rates, the difference in how much people pay in taxes isn't that different from one state to the next.

As one might expect, the highest tax in raw dollar figures is in Hawaii, where single filers pay an average of $24,582. Other high-tax states include coastal states such as Maryland and California, where single filers pay an average of $23,133 and $21,859, respectively.

However, looking at the dollar amounts doesn't give us the whole story. Incomes vary widely around the country, meaning if someone pays more in taxes, it doesn't necessarily mean taxes are eating up a greater percentage of their income.

For instance, single filers in Mississippi pay an average of $9,471, which is the lowest in the country. However, that is an effective tax rate of 20%. Meanwhile, single filers in Texas pay an average of $12,346, but that is an effective tax rate of 18.70% there.

That's why it's important to look at all of the data and not just how much you pay. The reality is that your tax rate may be lower than you think. Let's take a closer look at all 50 states, keeping in mind you can find your tax rate by dividing income taxes paid by household income.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $47,247

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,471

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,597

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $56,951

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $9,654

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,672

travelview / Shutterstock.com
travelview / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $51,730

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,022

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,044

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $49,400

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,087

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,327

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $52,059

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,108

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $7,585

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $51,183

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,158

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,278

James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com
James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $60,643

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $10,748

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,397

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Median household income: $61,736

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,073

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,612

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $54,536

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,075

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $8,860

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Median household income: $53,956

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,376

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,327

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $54,191

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,464

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,571

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $61,987

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,777

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,058

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median household income: $60,338

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,839

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,519

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median household income: $64,574

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $11,914

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,170

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $56,973

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,219

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,328

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Texas

  • Median household income: $66,031

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,346

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,456

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $66,432

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,465

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,535

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Median household income: $58,838

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,508

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,639

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Median household income: $57,211

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,761

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,423

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median household income: $60,813

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,763

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,395

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $59,580

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $12,998

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,188

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median household income: $58,782

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,080

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $9,945

Arpad Benedek / iStock.com
Arpad Benedek / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Median household income: $64,777

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,520

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,237

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Median household income: $61,497

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $13,616

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,180

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $64,910

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,007

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,229

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median household income: $62,209

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,521

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,782

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Median household income: $63,321

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,524

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,210

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Median household income: $62,774

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,567

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $10,840

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto
Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto

Georgia

  • Median household income: $62,844

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,579

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,864

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $64,591

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,940

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,037

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $64,868

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $14,977

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,479

mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com
mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Median household income: $67,428

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $15,511

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $11,570

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Median household income: $80,197

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,546

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,240

RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median household income: $80,408

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $16,609

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $12,281

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median household income: $70,911

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,242

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,650

Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com
Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Median household income: $71,240

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,417

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,006

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $75,682

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $17,721

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,512

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median household income: $73,398

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,305

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $13,871

Melissa Kopka / iStock.com
Melissa Kopka / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Median household income: $67,927

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,564

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,027

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median household income: $77,673

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $18,795

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,317

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $75,523

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,054

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,183

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

  • Median household income: $77,827

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $19,659

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,552

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Median household income: $79,217

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,295

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,827

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $79,719

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,340

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,732

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $80,972

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $20,825

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $16,441

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Median household income: $83,056

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,859

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $14,903

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $87,016

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $21,987

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $15,613

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com
Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $87,328

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,027

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,007

John Greim/Shutterstock
John Greim/Shutterstock

Maryland

  • Median household income: $88,742

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $23,133

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $17,861

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $86,391

  • Single filing total income taxes paid: $24,582

  • Married filing jointly total income taxes paid: $18,777

Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state's median household income as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey 1-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state's median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan., 24 2022.

