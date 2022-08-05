How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus

In 2020 and 2021, numerous stimulus packages provided much-needed relief to Americans. In 2020 alone, a whopping $271.42 billion was sent out in the form of nearly 162 million payments, providing the average recipient with $1,676.02.

While only a slightly higher number of payments were sent in 2021 -- about 163.5 million -- the amount doled out reached almost $390 billion, or $2,384.55 per recipient. Combined, the average American received $4,060.58 over those two years.

However, the amounts received varied greatly by state. Utah residents pulled in nearly $4,700 in stimulus payments, tops in the nation, while Massachusetts was at the bottom, with an average of just $3,806.58 per recipient. To determine the amount the average person in each state received in stimulus payments, GOBankingRates used Internal Revenue Service data to generate a state-by-state breakdown. Here are the results.

Alabama

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,088.78

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,683.63

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,520,501

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,405.15

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,568,207

Alaska

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,190.80

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,719.29

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 354,697

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,471.51

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 347,856

Arizona

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,126.20

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,698.64

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,484,125

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,427.56

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,567,885

Arkansas

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,157.40

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,720.23

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,540,606

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,437.18

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,589,678

California

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,999.25

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,634.57

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 18,108,968

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,364.68

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 18,396,481

Colorado

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,026.40

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,676.65

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,744,340

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,349.75

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,712,940

Connecticut

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,887.53

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,615.54

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,691,299

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,271.99

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,662,270

Delaware

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,009.53

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,661.25

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 494,516

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,348.29

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 490,625

Florida

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,941.79

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,637.81

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 11,304,707

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,303.98

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 11,510,198

Georgia

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,111.28

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,674.86

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,123,112

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,436.42

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,232,140

Hawaii

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,081.94

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,687.91

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 730,144

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,394.03

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 713,495

Idaho

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,477.79

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,849.66

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 860,042

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,628.12

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 885,988

Illinois

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,051.77

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,664.23

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,025,347

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,387.54

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,021,246

Indiana

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,238.53

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,748.99

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,328,962

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,489.55

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,377,499

Iowa

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,282.58

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,782.63

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,541,039

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,499.95

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,561,678

Kansas

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,310.83

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,782.35

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,370,494

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,528.47

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,384,292

Kentucky

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,121.93

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,712.82

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,354,487

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,409.11

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,402,715

Louisiana

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,065.47

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,658.84

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,357,143

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,406.62

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,393,823

Maine

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,969.69

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,682.37

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 755,920

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,287.32

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 750,463

Maryland

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,939.79

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,612.86

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,859,828

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,326.93

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,791,138

Massachusetts

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,806.58

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,591.36

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,298,914

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,215.22

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,187,795

Michigan

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,096.43

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,704.43

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,061,845

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,392.00

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,073,880

Minnesota

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,190.66

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,737.90

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,716,524

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,452.76

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,673,842

Mississippi

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,104.92

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,669.28

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,542,953

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,435.64

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,593,244

Missouri

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,153.61

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,724.50

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,103,417

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,429.12

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,117,212

Montana

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,156.36

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,747.33

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 559,778

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,409.03

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 562,530

Nebraska

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,369.83

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,798.90

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 922,479

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,570.93

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 931,580

Nevada

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,983.52

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,643.46

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,596,919

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,340.06

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,648,153

New Hampshire

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,958.96

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,673.28

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 707,748

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,285.68

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 684,778

New Jersey

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,973.01

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,632.61

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,169,435

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,340.40

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,109,984

New Mexico

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,046.11

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,667.76

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,071,985

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,378.35

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,087,154

New York

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,876.99

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,596.58

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 9,848,010

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,280.42

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 9,738,943

North Carolina

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,094.81

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,692.86

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,152,360

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,401.95

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,250,385

North Dakota

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,261.37

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,767.94

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 367,792

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,493.43

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 362,637

Ohio

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,028.73

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,670.05

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,136,466

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,358.68

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,143,556

Oklahoma

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,238.39

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,745.50

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,937,277

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,492.89

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,976,864

Oregon

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,983.68

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,668.83

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,158,237

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,314.85

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,150,919

Pennsylvania

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,018.27

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,675.57

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,561,454

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,342.70

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,505,948

Rhode Island

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,845.31

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,606.76

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 565,824

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,238.55

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 560,213

South Carolina

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,083.10

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,686.20

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,623,258

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,396.89

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,671,800

South Dakota

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,343.79

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,802.34

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 441,106

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,541.46

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 443,138

Tennessee

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,100.70

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,700.19

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,524,349

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,400.51

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,597,132

Texas

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,251.60

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,723.95

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 13,256,460

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,527.65

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 13,649,159

Utah

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,698.70

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,914.72

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,356,301

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,783.98

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,409,546

Vermont

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,966.11

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,680.70

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 343,498

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,285.41

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 338,977

Virginia

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,067.27

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,681.14

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,011,528

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,386.13

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,963,158

Washington

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,053.87

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,683.57

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,652,184

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,370.30

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,617,940

West Virginia

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,060.86

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,703.00

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 976,622

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,357.87

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 984,794

Wisconsin

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,161.33

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,739.50

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,939,210

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,421.83

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,940,623

Wyoming

  • Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,315.56

  • 2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,789.41

  • 2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 282,145

  • January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,526.15

  • January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 282,589

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Internal Revenue Service data to find each states (1) # of Stimulus Payments in 2020; (2) Amount of stimulus payments in 2020; (3) average stimulus payments amount in 2020; (4) # of Stimulus Payments from Jan to June 2021; (5) Amount of stimulus payments in Jan thru Jun 2021; and (6) average stimulus payments amount in Jan thru Jun 2021. From there GOBankingRates found each states (7) Average Total Stimulus Payments Received. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 29, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus

