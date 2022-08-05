How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus
In 2020 and 2021, numerous stimulus packages provided much-needed relief to Americans. In 2020 alone, a whopping $271.42 billion was sent out in the form of nearly 162 million payments, providing the average recipient with $1,676.02.
While only a slightly higher number of payments were sent in 2021 -- about 163.5 million -- the amount doled out reached almost $390 billion, or $2,384.55 per recipient. Combined, the average American received $4,060.58 over those two years.
However, the amounts received varied greatly by state. Utah residents pulled in nearly $4,700 in stimulus payments, tops in the nation, while Massachusetts was at the bottom, with an average of just $3,806.58 per recipient. To determine the amount the average person in each state received in stimulus payments, GOBankingRates used Internal Revenue Service data to generate a state-by-state breakdown. Here are the results.
Alabama
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,088.78
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,683.63
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,520,501
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,405.15
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,568,207
Alaska
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,190.80
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,719.29
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 354,697
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,471.51
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 347,856
Arizona
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,126.20
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,698.64
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,484,125
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,427.56
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,567,885
Arkansas
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,157.40
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,720.23
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,540,606
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,437.18
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,589,678
California
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,999.25
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,634.57
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 18,108,968
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,364.68
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 18,396,481
Colorado
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,026.40
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,676.65
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,744,340
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,349.75
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,712,940
Connecticut
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,887.53
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,615.54
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,691,299
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,271.99
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,662,270
Delaware
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,009.53
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,661.25
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 494,516
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,348.29
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 490,625
Florida
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,941.79
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,637.81
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 11,304,707
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,303.98
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 11,510,198
Georgia
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,111.28
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,674.86
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,123,112
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,436.42
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,232,140
Hawaii
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,081.94
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,687.91
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 730,144
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,394.03
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 713,495
Idaho
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,477.79
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,849.66
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 860,042
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,628.12
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 885,988
Illinois
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,051.77
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,664.23
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,025,347
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,387.54
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,021,246
Indiana
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,238.53
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,748.99
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,328,962
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,489.55
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,377,499
Iowa
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,282.58
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,782.63
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,541,039
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,499.95
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,561,678
Kansas
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,310.83
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,782.35
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,370,494
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,528.47
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,384,292
Kentucky
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,121.93
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,712.82
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,354,487
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,409.11
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,402,715
Louisiana
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,065.47
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,658.84
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,357,143
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,406.62
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,393,823
Maine
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,969.69
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,682.37
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 755,920
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,287.32
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 750,463
Maryland
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,939.79
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,612.86
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,859,828
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,326.93
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,791,138
Massachusetts
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,806.58
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,591.36
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,298,914
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,215.22
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,187,795
Michigan
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,096.43
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,704.43
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,061,845
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,392.00
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,073,880
Minnesota
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,190.66
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,737.90
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,716,524
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,452.76
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,673,842
Mississippi
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,104.92
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,669.28
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,542,953
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,435.64
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,593,244
Missouri
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,153.61
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,724.50
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,103,417
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,429.12
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,117,212
Montana
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,156.36
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,747.33
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 559,778
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,409.03
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 562,530
Nebraska
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,369.83
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,798.90
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 922,479
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,570.93
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 931,580
Nevada
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,983.52
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,643.46
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,596,919
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,340.06
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,648,153
New Hampshire
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,958.96
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,673.28
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 707,748
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,285.68
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 684,778
New Jersey
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,973.01
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,632.61
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,169,435
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,340.40
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,109,984
New Mexico
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,046.11
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,667.76
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,071,985
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,378.35
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,087,154
New York
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,876.99
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,596.58
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 9,848,010
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,280.42
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 9,738,943
North Carolina
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,094.81
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,692.86
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,152,360
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,401.95
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,250,385
North Dakota
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,261.37
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,767.94
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 367,792
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,493.43
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 362,637
Ohio
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,028.73
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,670.05
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,136,466
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,358.68
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,143,556
Oklahoma
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,238.39
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,745.50
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,937,277
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,492.89
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,976,864
Oregon
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,983.68
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,668.83
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,158,237
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,314.85
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,150,919
Pennsylvania
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,018.27
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,675.57
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,561,454
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,342.70
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,505,948
Rhode Island
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,845.31
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,606.76
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 565,824
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,238.55
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 560,213
South Carolina
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,083.10
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,686.20
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,623,258
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,396.89
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,671,800
South Dakota
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,343.79
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,802.34
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 441,106
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,541.46
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 443,138
Tennessee
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,100.70
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,700.19
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,524,349
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,400.51
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,597,132
Texas
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,251.60
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,723.95
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 13,256,460
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,527.65
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 13,649,159
Utah
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,698.70
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,914.72
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,356,301
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,783.98
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,409,546
Vermont
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,966.11
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,680.70
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 343,498
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,285.41
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 338,977
Virginia
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,067.27
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,681.14
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,011,528
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,386.13
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,963,158
Washington
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,053.87
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,683.57
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,652,184
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,370.30
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,617,940
West Virginia
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,060.86
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,703.00
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 976,622
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,357.87
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 984,794
Wisconsin
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,161.33
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,739.50
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,939,210
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,421.83
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,940,623
Wyoming
Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,315.56
2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,789.41
2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 282,145
January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,526.15
January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 282,589
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Internal Revenue Service data to find each states (1) # of Stimulus Payments in 2020; (2) Amount of stimulus payments in 2020; (3) average stimulus payments amount in 2020; (4) # of Stimulus Payments from Jan to June 2021; (5) Amount of stimulus payments in Jan thru Jun 2021; and (6) average stimulus payments amount in Jan thru Jun 2021. From there GOBankingRates found each states (7) Average Total Stimulus Payments Received. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 29, 2022.
