How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus

In 2020 and 2021, numerous stimulus packages provided much-needed relief to Americans. In 2020 alone, a whopping $271.42 billion was sent out in the form of nearly 162 million payments, providing the average recipient with $1,676.02.

While only a slightly higher number of payments were sent in 2021 -- about 163.5 million -- the amount doled out reached almost $390 billion, or $2,384.55 per recipient. Combined, the average American received $4,060.58 over those two years.

However, the amounts received varied greatly by state. Utah residents pulled in nearly $4,700 in stimulus payments, tops in the nation, while Massachusetts was at the bottom, with an average of just $3,806.58 per recipient. To determine the amount the average person in each state received in stimulus payments, GOBankingRates used Internal Revenue Service data to generate a state-by-state breakdown. Here are the results.

Alabama

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,088.78

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,683.63

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,520,501

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,405.15

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,568,207

Alaska

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,190.80

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,719.29

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 354,697

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,471.51

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 347,856

Arizona

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,126.20

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,698.64

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,484,125

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,427.56

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,567,885

Arkansas

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,157.40

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,720.23

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,540,606

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,437.18

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,589,678

California

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,999.25

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,634.57

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 18,108,968

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,364.68

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 18,396,481

Colorado

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,026.40

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,676.65

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,744,340

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,349.75

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,712,940

Connecticut

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,887.53

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,615.54

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,691,299

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,271.99

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,662,270

Delaware

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,009.53

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,661.25

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 494,516

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,348.29

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 490,625

Florida

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,941.79

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,637.81

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 11,304,707

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,303.98

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 11,510,198

Georgia

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,111.28

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,674.86

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,123,112

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,436.42

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,232,140

Hawaii

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,081.94

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,687.91

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 730,144

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,394.03

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 713,495

Idaho

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,477.79

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,849.66

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 860,042

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,628.12

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 885,988

Illinois

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,051.77

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,664.23

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,025,347

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,387.54

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,021,246

Indiana

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,238.53

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,748.99

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,328,962

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,489.55

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,377,499

Iowa

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,282.58

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,782.63

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,541,039

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,499.95

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,561,678

Kansas

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,310.83

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,782.35

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,370,494

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,528.47

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,384,292

Kentucky

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,121.93

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,712.82

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,354,487

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,409.11

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,402,715

Louisiana

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,065.47

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,658.84

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,357,143

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,406.62

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,393,823

Maine

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,969.69

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,682.37

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 755,920

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,287.32

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 750,463

Maryland

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,939.79

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,612.86

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,859,828

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,326.93

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,791,138

Massachusetts

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,806.58

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,591.36

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,298,914

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,215.22

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,187,795

Michigan

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,096.43

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,704.43

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,061,845

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,392.00

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,073,880

Minnesota

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,190.66

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,737.90

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,716,524

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,452.76

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,673,842

Mississippi

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,104.92

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,669.28

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,542,953

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,435.64

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,593,244

Missouri

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,153.61

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,724.50

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,103,417

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,429.12

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,117,212

Montana

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,156.36

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,747.33

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 559,778

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,409.03

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 562,530

Nebraska

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,369.83

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,798.90

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 922,479

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,570.93

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 931,580

Nevada

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,983.52

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,643.46

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,596,919

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,340.06

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,648,153

New Hampshire

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,958.96

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,673.28

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 707,748

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,285.68

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 684,778

New Jersey

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,973.01

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,632.61

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,169,435

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,340.40

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,109,984

New Mexico

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,046.11

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,667.76

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,071,985

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,378.35

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,087,154

New York

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,876.99

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,596.58

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 9,848,010

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,280.42

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 9,738,943

North Carolina

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,094.81

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,692.86

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,152,360

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,401.95

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 5,250,385

North Dakota

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,261.37

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,767.94

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 367,792

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,493.43

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 362,637

Ohio

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,028.73

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,670.05

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,136,466

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,358.68

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,143,556

Oklahoma

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,238.39

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,745.50

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,937,277

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,492.89

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,976,864

Oregon

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,983.68

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,668.83

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,158,237

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,314.85

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,150,919

Pennsylvania

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,018.27

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,675.57

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,561,454

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,342.70

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 6,505,948

Rhode Island

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,845.31

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,606.76

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 565,824

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,238.55

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 560,213

South Carolina

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,083.10

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,686.20

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,623,258

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,396.89

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,671,800

South Dakota

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,343.79

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,802.34

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 441,106

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,541.46

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 443,138

Tennessee

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,100.70

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,700.19

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,524,349

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,400.51

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,597,132

Texas

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,251.60

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,723.95

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 13,256,460

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,527.65

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 13,649,159

Utah

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,698.70

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,914.72

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,356,301

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,783.98

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 1,409,546

Vermont

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $3,966.11

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,680.70

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 343,498

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,285.41

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 338,977

Virginia

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,067.27

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,681.14

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 4,011,528

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,386.13

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,963,158

Washington

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,053.87

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,683.57

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,652,184

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,370.30

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 3,617,940

West Virginia

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,060.86

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,703.00

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 976,622

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,357.87

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 984,794

Wisconsin

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,161.33

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,739.50

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,939,210

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,421.83

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 2,940,623

Wyoming

Average Total Stimulus Payments Received: $4,315.56

2020 Average Stimulus Payment: $1,789.41

2020 # of Stimulus Payments: 282,145

January-June 2021 Average Stimulus Payment: $2,526.15

January-June 2021 # of Stimulus Payments: 282,589

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Internal Revenue Service data to find each states (1) # of Stimulus Payments in 2020; (2) Amount of stimulus payments in 2020; (3) average stimulus payments amount in 2020; (4) # of Stimulus Payments from Jan to June 2021; (5) Amount of stimulus payments in Jan thru Jun 2021; and (6) average stimulus payments amount in Jan thru Jun 2021. From there GOBankingRates found each states (7) Average Total Stimulus Payments Received. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 29, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus