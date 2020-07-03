How Much Of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Avid Bioservices is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$407m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Avid Bioservices.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avid Bioservices?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Avid Bioservices does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Avid Bioservices's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Avid Bioservices. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Iszo Capital Management LP with 10.0% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.3% and 6.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.