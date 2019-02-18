How Much Of B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL) Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹964m, B&B Triplewall Containers is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BBTCL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B&B Triplewall Containers?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of B&B Triplewall Containers, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in B&B Triplewall Containers. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of B&B Triplewall Containers

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.