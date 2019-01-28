How Much is Bannari Amman Sugars Limited’s (NSE:BANARISUG) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2010 B. Saravanan was appointed CEO of Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (NSE:BANARISUG). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does B. Saravanan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Bannari Amman Sugars Limited is worth ₹18b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹44m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹4.1m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹7.1b to ₹28b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹16m.

As you can see, B. Saravanan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Bannari Amman Sugars Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Bannari Amman Sugars, below.

Is Bannari Amman Sugars Limited Growing?

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 30% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -32% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business.

Has Bannari Amman Sugars Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Bannari Amman Sugars Limited for providing a total return of 34% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Bannari Amman Sugars shares with their own money (free access).

