How much for the barber or babysitter? A holiday tipping guide

The holidays are approaching and the spirit of giving is in the air. After you prepare to shower your kiddos with gifts, don’t forget the people whose daily efforts keep you and your family safe, well-groomed and in great shape.

Here you'll find a complete guide to appropriate holiday tipping etiquette for 10 categories of service providers.

Though you're not expected to tip everyone on this checklist, a little gift can go a long way toward showing your gratitude for a year of hard work.

1. Your kids’ caregivers

Reward your kids' trustworthy caregivers and teachers

It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s a blessing to have trustworthy caregivers and teachers for your kids. Whether you’d like to reward a regular babysitter, day care provider, teacher or coach, there’s an appropriate gift for each.

Giving your babysitter a tip equal to a regular night’s earnings is a generous and kind gift. When it comes to a day care provider, you can give between $20 and $70, plus a small gift from your child.

Cash gifts may be considered inappropriate for teachers and coaches, so stick to gift cards or small gifts along with handwritten thank-you notes.

2. Your barber or hairdresser

A great barber or hairdresser can be hard to find, so yours deserves appreciation!

A great barber or hairdresser can be hard to find, so don’t leave your trusted coiffeur off your holiday list. In general, the cost of an average visit is considered an appropriate tip.

If you know your stylist well enough to get a gift he or she will like, then shoot for something that costs around the same as what you’d spend on an average visit to their shop.

And you may want to remember the other members of the crew, too. "Give individual cards or a small gift each for those who work on you," say the manners experts at EmilyPost.com.

3. Your favorite delivery person

A small tip for the holidays can be a nice gesture for your favorite delivery person

